Arizona Sports Awards weekly honors for Jan. 19-26

Academic All-Star of the Week

Karena Garcia

School: Tucson Flowing Wells

Class: Senior

Sport: Basketball

Has a 4.3 GPA … Guard and captain … Third varsity season … Valedictorian of her senior class … Leads the team in points, rebounds, assists and steals per game, as of Jan. 20 … “Every minute I’m in, I’m out just giving 100 percent effort,” she said … Voted on the Flowing Wells Holiday Shootout All-Tournament Team … College 101 Club officer … National Honor Society and Environmental Science Club member … Chemistry teacher’s aide … Competes in cross country and track and field’s 1,600 and 3,200 runs … Started playing basketball in seventh grade … Committed to Smith College in Massachusetts … “Right from the beginning, I knew she’d be a leader,” coach Michael Perkins said. ” … She’s a coach’s dream kid.”

Male Athlete of the Week presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries

Alfonso “Alfi” Calzado

School: Chandler Preparatory Academy

Class: Junior

Sport: Soccer

Midfield … Foreign exchange student from Madrid … Leads team with 12 goals and 29 points, as of Jan. 20 … On Tuesday, Alfi needed stitches on his chin after scoring both goals in a 2-1 overtime win against Fountain Hills … “It’s important to be strong and go hard,” he said. … Against Valley Christian, Alfi had two goals, including the game-winning goal late in a 3-2 win … During the Chandler Prep Back to School Classic Tournament, he had two goals and two assists, including a game-winning goal as the Titans went 2-2 … Said teams are more physical in Arizona than Madrid … Played soccer since he was 4 years old … Hopes to try out for tennis in the spring … “He’s as complete a player that you’d see at the high-school level,” coach Todd Conklin said.

Female Athlete of the Week presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries

Jacqulynn “JJ” Nakai

School: Flagstaff Coconino

Class: Senior

Sport: Basketball

Guard … Leads state and 4A Conference with 7.5 assists, as of Jan. 20 … Also leads conference with 21.3 points per game and 157 field goals, as of Jan. 20 … Scored her 1,000th career point against Peoria on Jan. 4 … Against rival Flagstaff on Jan. 10, she hit a game-winning, 3-pointer to give the Panthers a one-point lead with 53 seconds left … Blocked a potential game-tying, 3-pointer as time expired … Playing basketball since she was about 6 years old … Plays club basketball with Flag Hoops, Tracks (a Coconino travel team) and A-1 Elite … Committed to Pima Community College … “JJ is a very high-energy, personable, great young lady,” coach Martin Reyes said. “… She’s an engine that keeps everyone going.”