Volleyball

Arizona Sports Awards weekly honors for Jan. 26-Feb. 2

The 2016-17 Arizona Sports Awards, presented by Arby's, will honor the best student-athletes and those who support them.

Each week, the azcentral.com Arizona Sports Awards, presented by Arby’s, will honor two Athletes of the Week, presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries, and an Academic All-Star of the Week.

To learn more about the Arizona Sports Awards, visit hsawards.azcentral.com.

To nominate an Athlete or Academic All-Star of the Week, visit nominations.azcentral.com.

Compiled by Samantha Incorvaia, azcentral sports.

Karen Peraza, from Glendale Copper Canyon, is the Arizona Sports Awards Academic All-Star of the Week for Jan. 26-Feb. 2.

Academic All-Star of the Week

Karen Peraza

School: Glendale Copper Canyon

Class: Junior

Sport: Basketball

Has a 4.5 GPA … Captain and guard … National Honor Society and Aztec Ambassadors member … Ranks in the top 1 percent of her junior class … The team’s leading scorer in wins against Phoenix Central and Avondale La Joya … Leads her team with 10.2 points per game, as of Jan. 26 … “I like being tired because that means I’m pushing myself,” she said … Competes in Team Bibby for club … Playing basketball since she was 8 years old … Grew up in El Salvador … Moved to Arizona three years ago … “She’s a hard worker, which translates to her outstanding work ethic on the court,” coach Andy Heytens said.

Tucker Fenton, from Phoenix Sunnyslope, is the Arizona Sports Awards Male Athlete of the Week, presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries, for Jan. 29-Feb. 2.

Male Athlete of the Week presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries

Tucker Fenton

School: Phoenix Sunnyslope

Class: Junior

Sport: Soccer

Has a 3.8 GPA … Striker and captain for the Vikings … Hold-up forward … Leads team with 28 goals and 73 points, as of Jan. 26 … No. 1 in the state for total points and third in state with the most goals and assists, as of Jan. 26 … Had the game-winning goal against Maricopa on Jan. 17 … “I love everything about (soccer),” he said. “I have a passion for the game.” … Plays club with CCV Stars … No. 1 goal is to get the seniors to the state championships … Would like to play soccer in college and study business … “He doesn’t just try to score all the time … He’s a team player,” coach and dad Mike Fenton said.

Shanya Marquez, from Mohave Valley River Valley, is the Arizona Sports Awards Female Athlete of the Week, presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries, for Jan. 26-Feb. 2.

Female Athlete of the Week presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries

Shanya Marquez

School: Mohave Valley River Valley

Class: Senior

Sport: Soccer

Forward … Named to All-Section First Team three times and All-Division First Team twice by the AIA … Leads team with 17 goals, 10 assists and 44 points, as of Jan. 26 … “On the field, I don’t hear the coaches or the stands,” she said. “It’s my getaway.” … Lettered three times for softball and made All-Section Second Team twice by AIA … Lettered in volleyball and cross country … TA at Topock Elementary … Helps a youth soccer camp in the summers … Committed to play soccer at Gateway Community College … “I hope that she leaves a lasting impression to these younger girls that anything is possible,” coach and dad Ed Marquez said.

Congratulations to the Arizona Sports Awards Academic All-Star of the Week, Karen Peraza, and Athletes of the Week, Tucker Fenton and Shanya Marquez, presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries, for Jan. 29-Feb. 2.

