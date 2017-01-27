Arizona Sports Awards weekly honors for Jan. 26-Feb. 2

Each week, the azcentral.com Arizona Sports Awards, presented by Arby’s, will honor two Athletes of the Week, presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries, and an Academic All-Star of the Week.

Academic All-Star of the Week

Karen Peraza

School: Glendale Copper Canyon

Class: Junior

Sport: Basketball

Has a 4.5 GPA … Captain and guard … National Honor Society and Aztec Ambassadors member … Ranks in the top 1 percent of her junior class … The team’s leading scorer in wins against Phoenix Central and Avondale La Joya … Leads her team with 10.2 points per game, as of Jan. 26 … “I like being tired because that means I’m pushing myself,” she said … Competes in Team Bibby for club … Playing basketball since she was 8 years old … Grew up in El Salvador … Moved to Arizona three years ago … “She’s a hard worker, which translates to her outstanding work ethic on the court,” coach Andy Heytens said.

Male Athlete of the Week presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries

Tucker Fenton

School: Phoenix Sunnyslope

Class: Junior

Sport: Soccer

Has a 3.8 GPA … Striker and captain for the Vikings … Hold-up forward … Leads team with 28 goals and 73 points, as of Jan. 26 … No. 1 in the state for total points and third in state with the most goals and assists, as of Jan. 26 … Had the game-winning goal against Maricopa on Jan. 17 … “I love everything about (soccer),” he said. “I have a passion for the game.” … Plays club with CCV Stars … No. 1 goal is to get the seniors to the state championships … Would like to play soccer in college and study business … “He doesn’t just try to score all the time … He’s a team player,” coach and dad Mike Fenton said.

Female Athlete of the Week presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries

Shanya Marquez

School: Mohave Valley River Valley

Class: Senior

Sport: Soccer

Forward … Named to All-Section First Team three times and All-Division First Team twice by the AIA … Leads team with 17 goals, 10 assists and 44 points, as of Jan. 26 … “On the field, I don’t hear the coaches or the stands,” she said. “It’s my getaway.” … Lettered three times for softball and made All-Section Second Team twice by AIA … Lettered in volleyball and cross country … TA at Topock Elementary … Helps a youth soccer camp in the summers … Committed to play soccer at Gateway Community College … “I hope that she leaves a lasting impression to these younger girls that anything is possible,” coach and dad Ed Marquez said.