Arizona Sports Awards weekly honors for Jan. 5-12

Academic All-Star of the Week

Luke Jacobs

School: Phoenix Brophy College Prep

Class: Junior

Sport: Wrestling

Has a 4.2 GPA … Wrestles at 145 pounds … Captain … 24-6 record … Placed fifth in Prep Slam, the largest high school tournament in the country, in December … Went 9-0 at Puma Duals during the Dec. 10 weekend … “It’s really tough, but you feel the best when you come in and it’s just you and your opponent,” he said … An Eagle Scout … Student council and Big Brothers member … Wrestling for five years … Coach Wayne Catan said he adapts his wrestling style based on his opponent … “You talk to people around campus and they say, ‘It doesn’t get better than Luke Jacobs,’ ” Catan said. “He’s a paradigm for all student-athletes.”

Male Athlete of the Week presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries

Mason Stark

School: Tempe Marcos de Niza

Class: Senior

Sport: Basketball

Has a 4.5 GPA … Point guard … Broke the school record for 3-pointers (nine) in a game while scoring 35 points against Glendale on Dec. 20 … Holds the state record for consecutive free throws with 46 … “I like the competitiveness about basketball,” he said … Fifth in the state for most points per game with 23.9, as of Jan. 6 … Leads team with 2.1 offensive rebounds, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game … Playing basketball since he was 5 years old … National Honor Society member … Has one offer from Benedictine … “He plays fundamentally to make the coach and team better,” coach and uncle David Stark said.

Female Athlete of the Week presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries

Rachael Sluyter

School: Globe

Class: Senior

Sport: Soccer

Has a 3.7 GPA … Center midfield … Four-year starting student-athlete … Has 12 points and seven goals, as of Jan. 6 … Also runs cross country … Plans to try out for track sprints and relays … Received an indirect kick and passed to another player for the winning goal in OT against Pusch Ridge on Jan. 5 … Had a hat trick in each of the first two games of the season … “The rush gets me going and my teammates,” she said. “I learn that hard work pays off.” … National Honor Society vice president … Students Against Disruptive Decisions and Link Crew member … Playing soccer since she was 5 years old … “She’s a very good, all-around student-athlete,” coach Tracey Miller said.