Arizonans in 2017 NCAA Tournament: Casey Benson, Markus Howard and more

There were 62 former Arizona high school boys basketball players on the rosters of NCAA Division I men’s basketball teams during the 2016-17 season.

Nine of them are on teams that made the NCAA Tournament.

Will any of these former Arizona standouts be on a team that makes a deep tourney run?

Will any of them be on a team that makes it to Glendale for the Final Four?

Arizonans on NCAA Tournament teams:

Oregon: Casey Benson, guard, 6-3, 185, junior, Tempe Corona del Sol

Arizona: Talbott Denny, forward, 6-5, 215, senior, Tucson Salpointe Catholic

South Dakota State: A.J. Hess, guard/forward, 6-7, 200, senior, Phoenix Country Day

Marquette: Markus Howard, guard, 5-11, 175, freshman, Gilbert Perry

St. Mary’s: Tommy Kuhse, guard, 6-2, 185, freshman, Mesa Mountain View

Kansas: Mitch Lightfoot, forward, 6-8, 210, freshman, Gilbert Christian

NC Central: Pablo Rivas, forward, 6-6, 210, junior, Laveen Cesar Chavez

St. Mary’s: Elijah Thomas, forward, 6-5, 210, freshman, Peoria Sunrise Mountain

Nevada: Collin Weaver, guard, 6-3, 205, junior, Phoenix North Pointe

Of the nine former Arizona high school players in the NCAA Tournament this season, Howard was the highest-scoring player during the regular season.

He averaged 13.2 points per game.

Other key contributors from Arizona in the NCAA Tournament include Benson, who averaged 4.9 points per game during the regular season, Hess, who averaged 9.8, and Rivas, who averaged 6.8.

Teams with Arizonans poised to make long tourney runs include Kansas (No. 1 seed in Midwest Region), Arizona (No. 2 in West) and Oregon (No. 3 seed in Midwest).

