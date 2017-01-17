Arizonans in college basketball: Brandon Clarke steps up

We’ve written a lot about the great college basketball seasons being put together by former Peoria standout DeWayne Russell at Grand Canyon and former Brophy Prep standout Tim Kempton at Lehigh.

But they aren’t the only former Arizona high school basketball standouts standing out this season.

Brandon Clarke is one of several other Arizonans putting together a great season.

The former Desert Vista standout has exploded in Mountain West Conference play, averaging 23.6 points in five games. His season scoring average is now up to 18.1 points per game.

He was named the Mountain West Player of the Week for the second time this season on Monday. He had a career-high 36-points in an 89-85 victory on the road at Air Force last week.

Clarke, a sophomore, had 61 points in 63 minutes during two road games last week. He shot 73.0 percent (27-37) from the floor – all two-point baskets – raising his field goal percentage during conference play to a league-best 67.1 percent.

Yeah, that’s pretty good.

“He’s a special kid and a special player,” San Jose State coach Dave Wojcik said in a release. “I’m very thankful that he’s on my squad. Hopefully he can continue his play the rest of the season and for the rest of his career.”

Clarke isn’t the only Arizonan standing out in men’s college basketball this season.

The Heat Index takes a look at the former Arizona high school basketball players playing at least 10 minutes per game on average this season (with their stats through Jan. 15), in alphabetical order:

UTSA: Nick Allen, forward, 6-8, 205, sophomore, Surprise Willow Canyon

Averaging 5.8 points and five rebounds in 21.3 minutes per game this season.

Oregon: Casey Benson, guard, 6-3, 185, junior, Tempe Corona del Sol

Averaging 4.5 points and 1.9 rebounds in 21.2 minutes per game this season.

South Florida: Michael Bibby, guard, 6-3, 175, freshman, Phoenix Shadow Mountain

Averaging 5.9 points and 1.6 rebounds in 21.6 minutes per game this season.

Grand Canyon: Joshua Braun, guard, 6-4, 220, junior, Anthem Boulder Creek

Averaging 16.7 points and 3.8 rebounds in 32.1 minutes per game this season (went down with an injury after nine games).

Loyola Marymount: Brandon Brown, guard, 5-11, 160, senior, Laveen Cesar Chavez

Averaging 13.5 points and 3.2 rebounds in 31.4 minutes per game this season.

San Diego State: Zylan Cheatham, forward, 6-9, 220, sophomore, Phoenix South Mountain

Averaging 10.8 points and 6.7 rebounds in 26.9 minutes per game this season.

San Jose State: Brandon Clarke, forward, 6-8, 210, sophomore, Phoenix Desert Vista

Averaging 18.1 points and 7.5 rebounds in 29.9 minutes per game this season.

Tulsa: TK Edogi, forward, 6-8, 227, junior, Phoenix Westwind Prep

Averaging 4.1 points and 3.1 rebounds in 10.4 points per game this season.

Liberty: Brock Gardner, forward, 6-7, 210, freshman, Tri-City Christian

Averaging 6.2 points and 2.8 rebounds in 17.6 minutes per game this season.

Boston: Will Goff, guard, 6-3, 190, junior, Scottsdale Desert Mountain

Averaging 4.2 points and 1.5 rebounds in 12.2 minutes per game this season.

Montana State: Zach Green, guard, 6-4, 195, junior, Gilbert Mesquite

Averaging 10.8 points and 4.8 rebounds in 23.4 minutes per game this season.

South Dakota State: A.J. Hess, guard/forward, 6-7, 200, senior, Phoenix Country Day

Averaging 10.3 points and 4.1 rebounds in 29.8 minutes per game this season.

Fresno State: Jaron Hopkins, guard, 6-6, 205, junior, Mesa Dobson

Averaging 12 points and 5.3 rebounds in 29.9 minutes per game this season.

Central Arkansas: Jordan Howard, guard, 5-11, 180, junior, Gilbert Perry

Averaging 19.3 points and 3.8 rebounds in 34.5 minutes per game this season.

Marquette: Markus Howard, guard, 5-11, 175, freshman, Gilbert Perry

Averaging 12.9 points and 2.1 rebounds in 21.6 minutes per game.

Stanford: Michael Humphrey, forward, 6-9, 220, junior, Phoenix Sunnyslope

Averaging 8.9 points and 5.7 rebounds in 21.8 minutes per game this season.

Washington: Carlos Johnson, guard, 6-3, 235, freshman, Phoenix Shadow Mountain

Averaging 5.7 points and 2.6 rebounds in 13.4 minutes per game this season.

ASU: Kodi Justice, guard, 6-5, 190, junior, Mesa Dobson

Averaging 7.4 points and 3.1 rebounds in 273.3 minutes per game this season.

Lehigh: Tim Kempton, center/forward, 6-10, 245, senior, Phoenix Brophy Prep

Averaging 21.7 points and 10.6 rebounds in 31.8 minutes per game this season.

UTSA: Gino Littles, guard, 6-0, 160, junior, Scottsdale Desert Mountain

Averaging 6.2 points and 2.7 rebounds in 27.1 minutes per game this season.

Central Arkansas: Jeff Lowery, guard, 6-2, 195, senior, Phoenix Desert Vista

Averaging 6.4 points and 1.2 rebounds in 23.5 points per game.

Southern Utah: John Marshall, guard, 6-1, 180, senior, Phoenix Westwind Prep

Averaging 6.2 points and 3.9 rebounds in 26.8 minutes per game this season.

New Mexico: Connor MacDougall, forward, 6-9, 235, sophomore, Tempe Corona del Sol

Averaging 3.9 points and 2.1 rebounds in 11.3 minutes per game this season.

Central Connecticut State: Austin Nehls, guard, 6-3, 185, sophomore, Tucson Catalina Foothills

Averaging 13.4 points and 3.3 rebounds in 35.8 minutes per game this season.

UTSA: Lucas O’Brien, center, 6-10, 245, senior, Gilbert Perry

Averaging 6.2 points and 4.2 rebounds in 15.1 minutes per game this season.

Stanford: Dorian Pickens, guard/forward, 6-5, 215, junior, Phoenix Pinnacle

Averaging 13.4 points and 3.9 rebounds in 30.2 minutes per game this season.

Memphis: Craig Randall, guard, 6-4, 184, sophomore, Phoenix Shadow Mountain

Averaging 6.1 points and 1.3 rebounds in 18.3 minutes per game this season.

San Francisco: Nate Renfro, forward, 6-7, 186, sophomore, Tucson Sahuaro

Averaging 6.4 points and 4.7 rebounds in 23.3 minutes per game this season.

Weber State: Ryan Richardson, guard, 6-4, 185, junior, Mesa Dobson

Averaging 7.5 points and 2.5 rebounds in 23.5 minutes per game this season.

NC Central: Pablo Rivas, forward, 6-6, 210, junior, Laveen Cesar Chavez

Averaging 7.9 points and 4.9 rebounds in 20.5 minutes per game this season.

Portland State: Calaen Robinson, guard, 6-2, 180, senior, Tempe Corona del Sol

Averaging 14.3 points and 2.8 rebounds in 33 minutes per game this season.

Grand Canyon: DeWayne Russell, guard, 5-11, 155, senior, Peoria

Averaging 23.3 points and 5.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 38.3 minutes per game this season.

Loyola: Cameron Satterwhite, guard, 6-4, 175, freshman, Gilbert Christian

Averaging 3.4 points and 1.5 rebounds in 14.2 points per game.

NAU: Steven Stanley, forward, So., 6-7, 210, sophomore, Phoenix Brophy Prep

Averaging 2.4 points and 1.8 rebounds in 10 minutes per game this season.

Fresno State: Paul Watson, guard/forward, 6-7, 215, senior, Paradise Valley

Averaging 13.9 points and five rebounds in 33.6 minutes per game this season.

