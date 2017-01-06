Arizonans in college basketball: Marquette's Markus Howard coming on strong

Former Gilbert Perry standout Markus Howard is coming on strong at Marquette.

The freshman has scored in double figures in seven of his last eight games to increase his season scoring average to 10.8 points per game for the 10-4 Golden Eagles.

Marquette's Markus Howard is 23-for-43 from 3 in the last 8 games. Scored in double figures in 7 of those games. Freshman is coming on. —

Evan Daniels (@EvanDaniels) January 05, 2017

Among Howard’s highlights:

He had 22 points against Wisconsin on Dec. 10 (on 6-of-12 shooting).

He had 23 points against Georgetown on Dec. 28 (on 7-of-10 shooting).

He had 14 points against Seton Hall on Jan. 1 (on 5-of-11 shooting).

Every time I look up some freshman somewhere is doing something great. Marquette G Markus Howard scored 23 pts in win over Georgetown. —

Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) December 29, 2016

Howard, a former All-Arizona point guard, is 26-of-27 from the free throw line this season. He is 43-of-86 from the field and 29-of-54 from 3-point range.

Not too shabby.

Howard isn’t the only former Arizona high school basketball player excelling this season.

Look at some other former Arizona high school basketball players standing out on men’s college basketball rosters this season (including Markus Howard’s brother, Jordan, who is shining at Central Arkansas):

Grand Canyon: DeWayne Russell, guard, 5-11, 155, senior, Peoria

Has played and started in 13 games for the Antelopes this season, averaging 24.2 points per game. He has also averaged 4.4 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Lehigh: Tim Kempton, center/forward, 6-10, 245, senior, Phoenix Brophy Prep

Kempton is averaging 20.9 points per game and 10.3 rebounds per game in Lehigh’s 13 games.

Central Arkansas: Jordan Howard, guard, 5-11, 180, junior, Gilbert Perry

Howard is averaging 18.5 points, 2.9 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game in his 15 games so far this season.

San Jose State: Brandon Clarke, forward, 6-8, 210, sophomore, Phoenix Desert Vista

Clarke has averaged 15.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game this season in 13 games played.

Portland State: Calaen Robinson, guard, 6-2, 180, senior, Tempe Corona del Sol

Robinson has scored 15.1 points per game this season. He’s added 2.6 rebounds per game in his 13 games played.

Loyola Marymount: Brandon Brown, guard, 5-11, 160, senior, Laveen Cesar Chavez

Brown has played in 13 games this season. He is averaging 14.5 points per game, with 3.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.,

Central Connecticut State: Austin Nehls, guard, 6-3, 185, sophomore, Tucson Catalina Foothills

Nehls is scoring 14.1 points per game in addition to 3.2 rebounds per game in 13 games played.

Fresno State: Paul Watson, guard/forward, 6-7, 215, senior, Paradise Valley

Watson is scoring 14.1 points per game. He has started all 15 of his team’s games and is also getting 5.3 rebounds per game.

Stanford: Dorian Pickens, guard/forward, 6-5, 215, junior, Phoenix Pinnacle

He has averaged 13.2 points per game for the Cardinal, including 4.1 rebounds per game. Pickens has played in 14 games.

Fresno State: Jaron Hopkins, guard, 6-6, 205, junior, Mesa Dobson

He is scoring 12.6 points per game for Fresno State, while pitching in 5.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He has started all 15 of the Bulldogs’ games.

Montana State: Zach Green, guard, 6-4, 195, junior, Gilbert Mesquite

Green is averaging 12.3 points per game. He is also getting 5.5 rebounds per game in the 15 games he has played.

San Diego State: Zylan Cheatham, forward, 6-9, 220, sophomore, Phoenix South Mountain

He has averaged 11 points per game this season, with seven rebounds per game. Cheatham has played in 14 games.

South Dakota State: A.J. Hess, guard/forward, 6-7, 200, senior, Phoenix Country Day

Hess is scoring 10.2 points per game on the season and adding four rebounds. He has played in 18 games and started 14 of them.

