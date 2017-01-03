Arizonans in college football bowl games: How they fared

80 former Arizona high school football players were on rosters of teams competing in college football bowl games this season.

Some of them had a big impact on the result of their games.

PHOTOS: See the Arizonans in college football bowl games, in alphabetical order

Among the standouts were former Paradise Valley quarterback Ryan Finley, who had three touchdown passes in North Carolina State’s Independence Bowl victory.

QB Ryan Finley tied the Independence Bowl record with his 3 TD passes last night! https://t.co/LrSDtXQZ4U —

NC State Football (@PackFootball) December 27, 2016

Former Tucson Sabino star Jeremy Timpf also stood out. He had 15 tackles in Army’s loss in the Heart of Dallas Bowl.

.@ArmyWP_Football LB Jeremy Timpf ties @HODBowl record with 15 tackles. #HODBowl —

Heart of Dallas Bowl (@HODBowl) December 27, 2016

Former Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge star Tyler Williams, who had 42 yards rushing and a touchdown, along with 66 yards receiving in Air Force’s Arizona Bowl win, also shined.

Touchdown Replay: Tyler Williams sweeps left for the six-yard TD rush! #novaAZBOWL #LetsFly https://t.co/eXTaOh0Wen —

Air Force Football (@AFFootball) December 31, 2016

Another standout was former Scottsdale Desert Mountain player Mark Andrews, who had 68 yards receiving and a touchdown in Oklahoma’s Sugar Bowl win.

WATCH: Baker Mayfield scrambles and hits Mark Andrews for the touchdown. #Sooners https://t.co/6N88qeG7uB —

Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) January 03, 2017

HOW DID THEY FARE?: Top college football performers (non-Pac-12) from Arizona

HOW DID THEY FARE?: Top Pac-12 performers from Arizona in regular season

The Heat Index looks at how Arizonans fared in 2016-17 college football bowl games:

Alex Barrett (Mesa Desert Ridge) had four tackles, including a sack and two tackles for loss, in San Diego State’s 34-10 win over Houston in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Jalen Ortiz (Peoria Centennail) had two tackles in Wyoming’s 24-21 loss to BYU in the Poinsettia Bowl.

Juan Giraldo (Gilbert Mesquite) had four tackles in Eastern Michigan’s 24-20 loss to Old Dominion in the Bahamas Bowl.

Jalen Rogers (Vail Cienega) had eight tackles and an interception in Hawaii’s 52-35 win over Middle Tennessee in the Hawaii Bowl.

Ryan Finley (Paradise Valley) went 19-of-30 passing for 235 yards and three touchdowns in North Carolina State’s 41-17 win over Vanderbilt in the Independence Bowl.

Edgar Poe (Vail Cienega) had one reception for 15 yards in Army’s 38-31 overtime win over North Texas in the Heart of Dallas Bowl.

Jeremy Timpf (Tucson Sabino) had 15 tackles, including three tackles for loss, in Army’s 38-31 win over North Texas in the Heart of Dallas Bowl.

Jake Roh (Scottsdale Chaparral) had six receptions for 54 yards in Boise State’s 31-12 loss to Baylor in the Cactus Bowl.

Christian Kirk (Scottsdale Saguaro) had six receptions for 86 yards in Texas A&M’s 33-28 loss to Kansas State in the Texas Bowl.

Qualen Cunningham (Chandler Hamilton) had a tackle in Texas A&M’s 33-28 loss to Kansas State in the Texas Bowl.

Isaiah Oliver (Phoenix Brophy Prep) had six tackles in Colorado’s 38-8 loss to Oklahoma State in the Alamo Bowl.

Markell Simmons (Tucson) had a tackle in TCU’s 31-23 loss to Georgia in the Liberty Bowl.

Dedrick Young (Peoria Centennial) had five tackles in Nebraska’s 38-24 loss to Tennessee in the Music City Bowl.

Tyler Williams (Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge) had eight carries for 42 yards and a touchdown and three receptions for 66 yards in Air Force’s 45-21 win over South Alabama in the Arizona Bowl.

Mark Andrews (Scottsdale Desert Mountain) had three receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown in Oklahoma’s 35-19 win over Auburn in the Sugar Bowl.

ARIZONANS IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Week-by-week standouts

RELATED: See all the Arizonans on college football rosters in 2016

RELATED: See all the Arizonans on Pac-12 football rosters in 2016

RANKINGS: College football teams by Arizona high school players

RANKINGS: College football conferences by Arizona high school players

To see all 80 former Arizona high school football players on the rosters of teams that played in college football bowl games this season, in alphabetical order, click here.

For more from The Heat Index, go to heatindex.azcentral.com.

Follow Jeremy Cluff on Twitter.

Photo gallery: Arizonans on college football rosters – 2016