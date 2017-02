Arizonans in men's college basketball: Top scorers include DeWayne Russell, Jordan Howard, Tim Kempton

Many former Arizona high school boys basketball players continue to make an impact on their NCAA Division I men’s basketball teams this season.

Five of them are averaging at least 15 points per game.

The leading scorer from Arizona this season is Grand Canyon guard DeWayne Russell, a Peoria High grad, who is averaging 22 points per game.

RELATED: 62 former Arizona high school boys basketball players on Div. I rosters

Central Arkansas’ Jordan Howard, a former Gilbert Perry standout, is averaging 20.2 points per game. He’s followed by former Phoenix Brophy Prep standout Tim Kempton, who is averaging 19.7 points per game at Lehigh.

Former Phoenix Desert Vista player Brandon Clarke (18.2 points per game at San Jose State) and former Anthem Boulder Creek standout Joshua Braun (16.3 points per game at GCU) round out the Top 5 scorers from an Arizona high school in men’s college basketball this season.

ARIZONANS IN COLLEGE HOOPS: Clarke steps up | Markus Howard shines

Ranking former Arizona high school basketball players by points per game in 2016-17 season:

1. Grand Canyon: DeWayne Russell, guard, 5-11, 155, senior, Peoria, 22 ppg

2. Central Arkansas: Jordan Howard, guard, 5-11, 180, junior, Gilbert Perry, 20.2 ppg

3. Lehigh: Tim Kempton, center/forward, 6-10, 245, senior, Phoenix Brophy Prep, 19.7 ppg

4. San Jose State: Brandon Clarke, forward, 6-8, 210, sophomore, Phoenix Desert Vista, 18.2 ppg

5. Grand Canyon: Joshua Braun, guard, 6-4, 220, junior, Anthem Boulder Creek, 16.3 ppg

6. Loyola Marymount: Brandon Brown, guard, 5-11, 160, senior, Laveen Cesar Chavez, 13.7 ppg

7. Fresno State: Jaron Hopkins, guard, 6-6, 205, junior, Mesa Dobson, 13.4 ppg

T8. Central Connecticut State: Austin Nehls, guard, 6-3, 185, sophomore, Tucson Catalina Foothills, 13.3 ppg

T8. Portland State: Calaen Robinson, guard, 6-2, 180, senior, Tempe Corona del Sol, 13.3 ppg

T10. Marquette: Markus Howard, guard, 5-11, 175, freshman, Gilbert Perry, 12 ppg

T10. Stanford: Dorian Pickens, guard/forward, 6-5, 215, junior, Phoenix Pinnacle, 12 ppg

12. Fresno State: Paul Watson, guard/forward, 6-7, 215, senior, Paradise Valley, 11.8 ppg

13. South Dakota State: A.J. Hess, guard/forward, 6-7, 200, senior, Phoenix Country Day, 11.2 ppg

T14. Montana State: Zach Green, guard, 6-4, 195, junior, Gilbert Mesquite, 9.6 ppg

T14. San Diego State: Zylan Cheatham, forward, 6-9, 220, sophomore, Phoenix South Mountain, 9.6 ppg

16. Stanford: Michael Humphrey, forward, 6-9, 220, junior, Phoenix Sunnyslope, 9.5 ppg

17. ASU: Kodi Justice, guard, 6-5, 190, junior, Mesa Dobson, 8.1 ppg

18. Weber State: Ryan Richardson, guard, 6-4, 185, junior, Mesa Dobson, 7.6 ppg

19. Weber State: Richaud Gittens, guard, 6-4, 200, senior, Tempe Marcos de Niza, 7.3 ppg

20. Southern Utah: John Marshall, guard, 6-1, 180, senior, Phoenix Westwind Prep, 7.2 ppg

21. UTSA: Lucas O’Brien, center, 6-10, 245, senior, Gilbert Perry, 7 ppg

22. South Florida: Michael Bibby, guard, 6-3, 175, freshman, Phoenix Shadow Mountain, 6.8 ppg

23. NC Central: Pablo Rivas, forward, 6-6, 210, junior, Laveen Cesar Chavez, 6.7 ppg

24. Central Arkansas: Jeff Lowery, guard, 6-2, 195, senior, Phoenix Desert Vista, 6.4 ppg

25. UTSA: Gino Littles, guard, 6-0, 160, junior, Scottsdale Desert Mountain, 6.2 ppg

26. Liberty: Brock Gardner, forward, 6-7, 210, freshman, Tri-City Christian, 6.1 ppg

27. Memphis: Craig Randall, guard, 6-4, 184, sophomore, Phoenix Shadow Mountain, 6 ppg

28. San Francisco: Nate Renfro, forward, 6-7, 186, sophomore, Tucson Sahuaro, 5.7 ppg

T29. UTSA: Nick Allen, forward, 6-8, 205, sophomore, Surprise Willow Canyon, 5.6 ppg

T29. Washington: Carlos Johnson, guard, 6-3, 235, freshman, Phoenix Shadow Mountain, 5.6 ppg

31. Penn: Sam Jones, forward, 6-7, 175, junior, Gilbert Christian, 5.2 ppg

MORE: Russell, Kempton lead Arizona charge in men’s college basketball

MORE: Arizonans off to fast start in men’s college basketball season

Note: There are 62 former Arizona high school basketball players on Division I college basketball rosters this season. We only ranked the ones that are averaging at least 5 points per game. To see photos of all 62 players, click here.

Stats in story through games on Thursday, Feb. 16.

For more from The Heat Index, go to heatindex.azcentral.com.

Follow Jeremy Cluff on Twitter.

Photo gallery: Arizonans on college football rosters – 2016