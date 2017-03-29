Arizona's best high school baseball coaches: Top of the heap

The high school baseball season in Arizona will be over before we know it.

Before we see which baseball coaches will lead their teams to state championships this season, take a look back at the coaches that have won the most state titles in the sport in Arizona history.

Some of them have won a lot.

PHOTOS: Ranking Arizona high school baseball coaches by state titles

In fact, 10 baseball coaches have won at least five state titles.

Take a look at each, ranked in order of titles.

RELATED: Arizona’s best high school baseball programs, ranked by titles

Arizona’s best high school baseball coaches (ranked by state championships):

15 state titles

Jim Crawford: Coached St. David to 1A state titles in 2002, 2001, 2000, 1993, 1991, 1990, 1989, 1988, 1987, 1986, 1984, 1980, 1967, 1966 and 1965. Also led school to runner-up finishes in 1978, 1972 and 1968.

10 state titles

Hank Slagle: Led Tucson High to 5A championships in 1954, 1952, 1951, 1950, 1948, 1946, 1945, 1944, 1943 and 1942. Slagle also took school to runner-up finishes in 1949 and 1947.

MORE: Arizona’s most dominant high school sports teams

8 state titles

Jesse McComb: Guided Phoenix Union to 5A titles in 1938, 1936, 1934, 1933, 1931, 1929, 1928 and 1925. Also coached school to runner-up finishes in 1940, 1939, 1937, 1935, 1932, 1930, 1927, 1924, 1923 and 1922.

Jerry Dawson: Took Scottsdale Chaparral to 4A-I state championships in 2008 and 2006 and to 4A titles in 2005, 2004, 2003, 2000, 1999 and 1994. Dawson also led school to runner-up finishes in 1998, 1997, 1989 and 1979.

RELATED: Dynasties in Arizona high school sports continue in 2016-17

7 state titles

Bob Everett: As the coach at Gilbert, Everett won the 5A title in 1991. He also won 4A championships in 1987, 1985, 1984, 1980 and 1977 and the 2A title in 1966. Guided school to runner-up finishes in 1986, 1983 and 1976.

Andy Tolson: Won 5A titles as the coach at Tucson High in 1941, 1940, 1939, 1937, 1935, 1932 and 1930. Coached team to runner-up finishes in 1936, 1934 and 1931.

James Concannon: Concannon took Nogales to the 4A title in 1971. He also led school to 3A championships in 1965, 1956, 1955, 1954, 1952 and 1951. Led school to runner-up finishes in 1973, 1967 and 1950.

RELATED: Arizona’s best high school football programs | Coaches

6 state titles

Eric Kibler: With Kibler at the helm, Phoenix Horizon won the 5A-I championship in 2007. It also won 5A-II titles under him in 2010 and 2008 and 5A state championships in 2005, 1996 and 1995.

5 state titles

Mike Woods: Guided Chandler Hamilton to Division I state titles in 2016 and 2014, the 5A-I state championship in 2008 and to 5A titles in 2004 and 2003.

David Lagunas: Coached Winkelman Hayden to the 2A championship in 1984, 1983, 1982, 1979 and 1978. Also led school to runner-up finishes in 1989, 1981 and 1980.

BEST COACHES: Wrestling | Basketball: Boys | Girls | Swimming | Girls volleyball

To see all of the coaches that have won state championships in high school baseball in Arizona, ranked by number of titles, click here.

For more from The Heat Index, go to heatindex.azcentral.com.

Follow Jeremy Cluff on Twitter.

Photo gallery: Arizona’s best high school baseball programs