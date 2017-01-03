Arizona's NFL connections: How they fared in 2016-17 season

During the NFL season, the Heat Index took a look at how Arizona’s NFL connections fared each week.

With the regular season now in the books, it’s time to look at how they fared during the season as a whole.

Many fared quite well, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Former ASU standout Vontaze Burfict led all Arizona NFL connections with 101 tackles on the season.

But he wasn’t the only one to put up impressive numbers in that category. Former Oro Valley Canyon del Oro star Blake Martinez had 69 tackles in his rookie season. Former Phoenix Desert Vista star Devon Kennard had a career-high 61. Former Chandler High standout Cameron Jordan had 58.

Other Arizona NFL connections put up big sack numbers last season, while others made their mark in other categories.

The Heat Index takes a look at how the NFL players who attended ASU, Arizona, or a high school in the state fared during the 2016-17 regular season:

Offense:

Brock Osweiler (ASU) went 301-of-510 passing for 2,957 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Texans. He also had 16 interceptions.

Ryan Fitzpatrick (Gilbert Highland) went 228-of-403 passing for 2,710 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also had 17 interceptions.

Rob Gronkowski (Arizona) had 25 receptions for 540 yards and three touchdowns for the Patriots.

Paul Perkins (Chandler) rushed for 456 yards on 112 attempts for the Giants. He also had 15 receptions for 162 yards.

Ka’Deem Carey (Arizona/Oro Valley Canyon del Oro) had five receptions for 55 yards and 32 rushing attempts for 126 yards for the Bears.

Nick Foles (Arizona) went 36-of-55 passing for 410 yards and three touchdowns for the Chiefs.

Jaelen Strong (ASU) had 14 receptions for 131 yards for the Texans.

D.J. Foster (ASU/Scottsdale Saguaro) had seven rush attempts for 24 yards and one reception for two yards for the Patriots. He also returned a kickoff 30 yards.

Markus Wheaton (Chandler High) had four catches for 51 yards and a touchdown for the Steelers.

Brett Hundley (Chandler) went 2-for-10 passing for 17 yards and an interception for the Packers.

Defense:

Vontaze Burfict (ASU) had 101 tackles and two sacks for the Bengals.

Blake Martinez (Oro Valley Canyon del Oro) had 69 tackles and a sack for the Packers.

Devon Kennard (Phoenix Desert Vista) had 61 tackles and a sack for the Giants.

Cameron Jordan (Chandler High) had 58 tackles and 7.5 sacks for the Saints.

Prince Amukamara (Glendale Apollo) had 49 tackles for the Jaguars.

Everson Griffen (Avondale Agua Fria) had 48 tackles and eight sacks for the Vikings.

Trent Murphy (Phoenix Brophy Prep) had 47 tackles and nine sacks for the Redskins.

Damarious Randall (ASU) had 39 tackles for the Packers.

Terrell Suggs (ASU/Chandler Hamilton) had 35 tackles and eight sacks for the Ravens.

Robert Golden (Arizona) had 34 tackles for the Steelers.

Lawrence Guy (ASU) had 28 tackles and a sack for the Ravens.

Trevin Wade (Arizona) had 26 tackles for the Giants.

Brooks Reed (Arizona/Tucson Sabino) had 25 tackles and two sacks for the Falcons.

Will Parks (Arizona) had 22 tackles for the Broncos.

Robert Nelson (ASU) had 20 tackles for the Texans.

Kyler Fackrell (Mesa) had 19 tackles and two sacks for the Packers.

Earl Mitchell (Arizona) had 17 tackles for the Dolphins.

Will Sutton (ASU) had 15 tackles for the Bears.

Marquis Flowers (Arizona/Goodyear Millennium) had seven tackles for the Bengals.

Scooby Wright III (Arizona) had two tackles for the Cardinals.

Kickers:

Nick Folk (Arizona) went 27-for-31 on field goals and 24-of-26 on extra point attempts for the Jets. He also had 70 kickoffs.

Jeff Locke (Glendale Mountain Ridge) had 74 punts for an average of 42.6 yards for the Vikings.

