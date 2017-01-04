Arizona's NFL connections: Playoff game-changers?

19 former Arizona college or high school football players are on the rosters of teams in the NFL playoffs.

Brock Osweiler is one of them who could have a big impact.

It was announced Tuesday that Osweiler, a former ASU quarterback who has struggled this season, will be starting the Texans’ game against the Raiders on Saturday.

“I believe he’ll go out and play well,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien said.

Osweiler went 301-of-510 passing for 2,957 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Texans in the regular season. He also had 16 interceptions.

Others Arizona connections who could play a big role in their team’s games include Devon Kennard, Blake Martinez and Paul Perkins.

Kennard, a Phoenix Desert Vista graduate, had 61 tackles and a sack for the Giants in the regular season.

Martinez, who played at Oro Valley Canyon del Oro, had 69 tackles and a sack for the Packers.

Perkins, a former Chandler High standout, has come on strong for the Giants. He has rushed for 456 yards on 112 attempts. He also had 15 receptions for 162 yards.

Will any of them help their team win the Super Bowl?

Arizona connections in the NFL postseason:

Kyler Fackrell, OLB, Packers (Mesa)

Nick Foles, QB, Chiefs (Arizona)

D.J. Foster, RB, Patriots (ASU/Scottsdale Saguaro)

Robert Golden, S, Steelers (Arizona)

Rob Gronkowski, TE, Patriots (Arizona)

Dion Jordan, DE, Dolphins (Chandler High)

Devon Kennard, OLB, Giants (Phoenix Desert Vista)

Blake Martinez, LB, Packers (Oro Valley Canyon del Oro)

Earl Mitchell, DT, Dolphins (Arizona)

Brock Osweiler, QB, Texans (ASU)

Damarious Randall, CB, Packers (ASU)

Brooks Reed, DL, Falcons (Arizona/Tucson Sabino)

Jaelen Strong, WR, Texans (ASU)

Trevin Wade, DB, Giants (Arizona)

Jon Weeks, LS, Texans (Glendale Mountain Ridge)

Markus Wheaton, WR, Steelers (Chandler High)

Brett Hundley, QB, Packers (Chandler)

Paul Perkins, RB, Giants (Chandler)

Robert Nelson, CB Texans (ASU)

