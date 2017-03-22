Arizona's top high school football prospects: 2018 class

This is an ongoing weekly series, looking at 10 top Arizona high school football prospects from the class of 2018 each week.

This list will top out at 150. These are the state’s most recruited players and has as much to do with college interest and projectability as last season’s performances.

Later, there will be position rankings, based on a combination of college recruiting, stats and how valuable they are for their team and the kind of impact they will have on the state.

Editor’s note: Last year, Obert unveiled his Top 100 prospects in the 2018 class before their junior seasons. This is a new list, with new rankings. He will unveil a new batch of ten each week.

RELATED: Arizona’s best high school football programs – ranked by state titles

RELATED: Arizona’s best high school football coaches – ranked by state titles

No. 10 Lance Lawson, Mesa Red Mountain, Athlete, 5-9, 185

Shockingly, no offers. But he should get attention after his strong performance at a Nike regional camp in Los Angeles, where he had better results than any Arizona kid. He can play slot receiver, running back and safety. He was the reason Red Mountain got to the 6A semifinals last season. I can’t leave this kid out of the top 10 just because colleges haven’t caught on to him yet. He’s too valuable.

No. 9 Brock Purdy, Gilbert Perry, QB, 6-1, 190

He had the best season of any quarterback in Arizona last season, making azcentral sports’ All-Arizona team and becoming one of three finalists for Big Schools Player of the Year. Great wheels and arm, quick release. He gave up baseball with football now in his blood after last season. He picked up a recent Northern Arizona offers, but coach Preston Jones said he has heard from more than 20 colleges coaches who want to see him throw in person this spring.

MORE: Arizona high school football recruiting coverage

No. 8 Tyler Shough, Chandler Hamilton, QB, 6-5, 195

Like Plummer, Shough possesses the measurables, like size and arm strength. But he is more of a pro style quarterback with good accuracy and a high football IQ. He has seven offers, including four from the Ivy League to go with Western Kentucky, Hawaii and San Jose State.

No. 7 Jawhar Jordan, Chandler Hamilton, RB, 5-10, 160

Once this kid fills out, he’ll have every college after him. But his speed and moves have major colleges on him. He has offers from UA, Iowa State, Missouri, Oklahoma State among the nine he already has received.

RELATED: Biggest impact football players from Arizona in past 10 recruiting classes

No. 6 Zidane Thomas, Peoria Centennial, RB, 5-10, 200

An academic qualifier, Iowa State jumped on board with an offer. He should get lots more heading into his senior year, after a tremendous junior season showing off speed and power on his way to 2,329 yards and 22 TDs rushing. It had coach Richard Taylor calling him the best running back to ever come through the running back-rich school.

No. 5 Jack Plummer, Gilbert, QB, 6-5, 215

He has the size and arm strength that makes him the most attractive 2018 quarterback prospect in Arizona. In his first two varsity seasons, he has thrown for a total of 4,052 yards and 34 TDs. He is smart and accurate, a natural leader. And he’s a dual threat. He has offers from UA, Boise State, New Mexico State, UNLV and Hawaii with Indiana, Georgia and Cincinnati showing interest.

MORE: Notable Arizona high school football recruiting misses

No. 4 Matteo Mele, Tucson Salpointe Catholic, OL, 6-6, 265

He already has 11 offers, including Arizona, Arizona State, UCLA, California and Colorado. Great length, leverage and power. He could be as good as any offensive line to come out of Salpointe during the Dennis Bene coaching era and he has had some good ones. He recently picked up an offer from Oregon.

No. 3 Josiah Bradley, Scottsdale Saguaro, Athlete, 6-1, 208

Versatile athlete who is getting interest on both sides of the ball as a running back and safety. He has more than 10 FBS offers. He is rated is rated in the ESPN 300 as an athlete.

LOOK BACK: Arizona high school football commitments class of 2017

No. 2 Joey Ramos, Glendale Deer Valley, OL, 6-5, 285

Ramos’ recruiting just keeps ramping up with recent offers from UCLA, Washington State and Oregon. He has 12 offers and counting. Included are Arizona, Arizona State, UCLA, Washington State, Nebraska, Utah, Central Florida, South Alabama, Fordham. His tremendous work ethic, strength and technique separates him from most.

No. 1 Solomon Enis, Phoenix North Canyon, WR, 6-4, 190

For the second year in a row, a North Canyon player occupies this spot. USC signee Austin Jackson, an offensive tackle, was the top 2017 prospect in Arizona. Enis has all the tools that make him highly sought after. And he is just now starting to scratch his full potential. The son of former Penn State and NFL running back Curtis Enis, Solomon has speed, athleticism and a competitive streak that colleges love. He is cut in the mold of former Chandler receiver N’Keal Harry, who had a breakout freshman season last year at Arizona State. ASU and Arizona both have offered, along with USC, UCLA, Duke, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Utah and his dad’s alma mater. He recently picked up an offer from what he called his dream school, Oregon.

ARIZONA NFL CONNECTIONS: NFL players from an Arizona college or high school

MORE: Arizonans on college football rosters – 2016 | Arizonans on Pac-12 football rosters

Photo gallery: Top Arizona high school football prospects: 2017 class