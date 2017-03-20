Arizona-signee Alex Barcello named Gatorade Arizona POY

Tempe Corona del Sol senior guard Alex Barcello has been named the Gatorade Arizona Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

Barcello, who signed with the University of Arizona, won the honor from Gatorade during his sophomore year, as well.

The 6-foot-2 Barcello averaged 24.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, three assists and 2.1 steals this past season, helping the Aztecs reach the 6A Conference championship game.

He had 2,254 career points over his four-year varsity career, setting a school record that was held for 20 years by Lamont Long.

Barcello shot 55 percent from the field and 89.3 percent from the free-throw line his final season.

He will be participating next week in a national high school 3-point shooting contest that will be shown on CBS on April 2.

“We had a great group of guys,” said Barcello, crediting teammates. “We were close on and off the court.”

Barcello broke seven school records, the biggest being the one held by Long.

Both Barcello and Corona del Sol senior guard Saben Lee made azcentral sports’ All-Arizona team. Lee is headed to Vanderbilt to play basketball.

Having Lee to push him each day in practice, Barcello said he felt it made him a better player.

“We played well together and we made each better every day,” he said. “I think it was really good for us.”

Gatorade looks at the total person, not just basketball player, to honor high school student-athletes.

Barcello has a 4.0 grade-point average. He sings in his church choir. He has volunteered for Feed My Starving Children and the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. He also has worked as a youth basketball coach.

