Arkansas baseball player in 'critical but stable condition' after collapsing at practice last week

Benton High School Baseball Player Recovering After Collapsing Suddenly During Practice https://t.co/DLFQJKK1rH #ARNews @kark4news pic.twitter.com/TOUH3Jr5RV — KARK 4 News (@KARK4News) March 13, 2017

A freshman baseball player in Arkansas is in critical but stable condition after collapsing at practice last Wednesday.

A statement from the family of Benton (Ark.) freshman Grant Steed says he is at Arkansas Children’s Hospital and “continuing to improve each day.”

A spokeswoman for Benton School District told KATV that Steed lost consciousness in practice Wednesday afternoon.

The full release on behalf of Steed and his family released on behalf of the Benton School District reads as follows, per Arkansas’ KARK4News

“On behalf of the Steed Family, we would like to express our heartfelt appreciation for all the love, support and prayers for Grant. We would like to acknowledge the Benton School District and staff for their policy and procedures that helped save Grant’s life. A special thanks to Coach Garrett Parker, Coach Rusty Davis and Athletic Trainer T.J. White for their quick action with CPR and AED. Without them, Grant would not be with us today. Also, we want to thank the Benton Fire Department, Saline Memorial Hospital and their ambulance service, Dr. Michael Pafford and all the others that played a role in saving Grant’s life. Grant is at Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock. He is in critical but stable condition. Thanks to all the prayers and the finest children’s hospital in the country, he is continuing to improve each day. Once again we would like to thank all our family, friends, community and the entire state of Arkansas for all the prayers and support during this time of need. We ask that you continue to pray for God’s healing hands on Grant. Go Panthers Attitude is Everything #BaumBound2017 #Prayfor8”

The cause of Steed’s collapse has not been released.