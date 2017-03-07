Arkansas commit Bumper Pool is the clubhouse leader for best name in the football class of 2018

Four-star ILB Bumper Pool (@bumperpool10) on commitment to Arkansas; another SEC school keeping in contact #WPS. https://t.co/2GWPpdiSrN pic.twitter.com/sv71YOaEqZ — EJ Holland (@EJHolland247) March 6, 2017

Ladies and gentlemen, prepare for Bumper Pool. No, not the unique form of billiards. The linebacker.

Yes, Bumper Pool is a real high school football player, and he’s spectacular. A four-star prospect from Lovejoy High in Lucas, Texas, Pool allegedly grew up dreaming of playing for the Arkansas Razorbacks, right up until he committed to Arkansas in early November.

Now a top-25 overall prospect in the state of Texas and a top-10 linebacker in the Class of 2018, Pool could still surge higher in the class and position rankings following a performance that earned him linebacker MVP honors at the Dallas Regional of The Opening. As reported by the Dallas Morning News, that doesn’t mean Pool will re-think his commitment to Arkansas, despite scholarship offers from Alabama, Michigan and Texas A&M, to name just three.

“It was my childhood dream to play for the Arkansas Razorbacks, and the stars aligned,” Pool told the Morning News. “With the coaching staff and the way the program is going, it was the best fit for me.”

Of course, no matter what happens on the field during his senior year, Pool is likely to earn headlines again come February 2018, when he officially signs with the Razorbacks. His name practically ensures that.