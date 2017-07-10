Arkansas coach Bret Bielema on whether kids should play football: 'A resounding yes'

Arkansas coach Bret Bielema was at SEC Media Days on Monday, two days after his wife gave birth to a daughter.

While he joked that he would “encourage her to do whatever, but playing football ain’t one of them,” Bielema was asked about whether kids should play football. His answer, “a resounding yes.”

Here is some of what he said on the subject, and more is in the video above”

“Someone asked a question earlier in the local media, that if someone’s got a high school-age son, is it worth them to allow them to play football? I have a resounding yes. I think there are definitely some times where maybe some people aren’t regulated the way they should be regulated on teaching or the fundamentals of the game safely … A couple times I’ve gone to a high school practice or had the opportunity to watch kids participate and I’m like, ‘Oh, that just doesn’t look right.

“That’s why I’m on the rules committee. The rules committee does not pay you a dime. It takes up a lot of my time and it eats up a week — three or four days of my free time that I don’t like but I do it because I want to change the game in the right way.”