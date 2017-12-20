Arkansas football recruit Connor Noland signs Letter of Intent inside Rome's Colosseum

There are unique locations to host a National Signing Day announcement, and then there’s Connor Noland’s big foray on Wednesday. The Greenwood (Ark.) quarterback didn’t let a trip to Italy get in the way of making his commitment to Arkansas official, signing his official Letter of Intent (LOI) to play football and baseball in Fayetteville from inside Rome’s famous Colosseum.

Yes, that’s the Rome in Italy, not the one in Georgia.

When in Rome, become a Razorback! Very honored and excited to officially sign my National Letter of Intent to play for @RazorbackFB at the Colosseum in the Eternal City!!! #HammerDown #WPS 🐗🏈⚾️ pic.twitter.com/6Da7bWilBH — Connor Noland (@cnoland_13) December 20, 2017

Noland Tweeted an image of himself signing his LOI from the top of a handrail on the interior of the Coliseum. He must have taking a pit stop while on a tour of the famous arena and signed the document, and apparently went to fax it in or scan it over from some type of international office/copy shop in Rome shortly thereafter.

Noland wore a Razorbacks hoodie while signing the document and all indications are the right handed pitcher will attend school in Fayetteville, regardless of how high he’s selected in this spring’s MLB Draft (for which he’s a high prospect).

No matter how high he eventually climbs, it will always be hard to make a bigger splash than he did Wednesday. After all, even Razorbacks Stadium takes a distant back seat to the Colosseum, no matter how raucous the crowds may get inside.