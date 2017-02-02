Arlington coach Fred Perry wrestles with retirement

FREEDOM PLAINS – Fred Perry stood clad in a suit, a smile on his face as he surveyed the action.

The Arlington High School wrestling coach watched as his grapplers cleaned the mat minutes before taking on visiting Our Lady of Lourdes on Wednesday. It was Arlington’s senior night, and after 35 years coaching wrestling at the school and the decision to retire at the end of the year in place, it was Perry’s last regular season match.

“This should be fun,” he said, as he eyed his wrestlers working.

Following short ceremonies for Perry and the seniors, the Admirals made it enjoyable with an 84-6 win over the Warriors. They compete next at the Section 1 qualifier on Saturday at North Rockland High School. Arlington will open the Section 1 large schools tournament on Feb. 11, and it will conclude at Clarkstown South High School on Feb. 12.

Perry hopes his career as Arlington’s coach is extended even further: to the New York State tournament, which will be held Feb. 24-25 at the Times Union Center in Albany.

“Hopefully the job isn’t done until the end of the month,” Perry said. “Right now my expectations (for the postseason) are very high.”

Perry has reason to feel that way. The Admirals finished the regular season 24-2 and won all but one match against Lourdes. Ulises Olmedo (113 pounds) pinned Riley McHale in 3:14. Olmedo was one of five seniors, along with Chris Gresis, Noah Piasecki, Jacquez Poole and Austin McHugh to be honored during the opening ceremony.

McHugh (170) defeated Christian McGaw by pinfall in 3:38.

“I came out, I wanted to work my stuff, my go-to setup. And I just felt I had to keep the pace up,” McHugh said of his performance. “I had a little bit of nerves, but other than that, I think I wrestled pretty good.”

Dennis Robin (99) and Tim Bova (106) each picked up additional wins by pinfall for the Admirals. Robin beat Nick Ashlin, while Bova defeated Chris Dimeglio.

Lucca Ardovini (182) recorded the sole win for Lourdes, pinning Branden Perez in 42 seconds. The loss put the Warriors at 3-7 for the season.

A 1996 graduate of Arlington, Lourdes coach Stephen Price wrestled for Perry. Being there for his former coach’s last home meet, he said, was special.

“For me to have the opportunity to come here just for him, it was a true honor,” Price said. “It was great.”

Perry, who finished with 421 career dual meet wins, is only the second coach in the program’s history. The other, Bill Wright, coached for 18 years before Perry took over. Perry said he made up his mind to retire last season.

And now that he is retiring, Perry said he plans on selling his house and moving to Florida with his wife after this year. His assistant, John Bautochka, is also retiring. Bautochka has been coaching alongside Perry since 1985.

It was time, Perry said, to “let the young blood” take the reins.

“I’ve been around for a long time. I’ve got wrestlers’ sons coming in now,” he said. “I still enjoy it, but it’s time to change the guard around here.”

