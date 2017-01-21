Arlington crowns four champions; Davis, Malheiro win at Beacon tourney

BEACON – Dennis Robin ran to pose with his teammates Saturday.

The Arlington High School wrestling team had just won the Bulldog Invitational at Beacon High School, and after the photo-op, he was determined to relish the victory in his favorite way.

“I’m going to Buffalo Wild Wings to celebrate with my parents and my grandma, and everyone that supports me,” the 99-pound freshman said.

The Admirals were first with 223.5 team points, and Robin was among six wrestlers who won championships at the tournament. Teammates Tim Bova (106), Chris Gresis (145) and Jacquez Poole (285), along with Beacon’s Kyle Davis (195) and Highland’s Matt Malheiro (138) each took first.

Robin defeated Colby Amell of Saugerties, 11-8, for the championship.

“He was really strong, so I had to do some of the different stuff I don’t usually do,” Robin said. “On top, I controlled the match from there.”

Gresis beat fellow Admiral Kawan Wills 8-2 to claim the 145 title. Defeating a teammate, he said, was unique.

“I think it’s pretty cool. Kawan has been getting a lot better all season,” Gresis said. “I’m really proud of him.”

Bova knocked off Washingtonville’s Chris Zappolo by way of a technical fall, 15-0, to place first. Poole pinned Zappolo’s teammate, Max Kissack, in 2:13 for the 285 championship. Arlington improved to 18-2 in dual meets.

“It’s fantastic. Totally a team effort in this tournament,” Arlington coach Fred Perry said. “I thought it was a great showing.”

Davis was named Most Outstanding Wrestler. He pinned Jimmy Ball of Saugerties in 4:48 to win the 195 title. The Bulldog scored a takedown in the first period and took command from there.

“I thought I wrestled really well,” Davis said. “I knew he (Ball) was strong. I just controlled him really well.”

Malheiro won a 6-3 decision over Joe English of Tappan Zee to claim a championship. Huskies coach John McFarland said Malheiro has been “wrestling tough,” and he hopes he competes for a Section 9 title next month.

“He doesn’t let the pressure get to him, he just handles business,” McFarland said of Malheiro. “Which is great.”

Ketcham finished sixth in the team standings with 124 points. Beacon was eighth (114.5), Highland was 10th (66) and Marlboro was 12th (16).

