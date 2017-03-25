Arlington girls lacrosse, led by veterans, ready for season

Abby Carlin and her teammates were all business on Thursday.

On the field, the Arlington High School girls lacrosse team worked hard, tirelessly putting effort in everything they did.

“We just wanted to get it done,” said Carlin, a senior midfielder.

LOOK BACK: Arlington defeats Clarkstown North, to take on North Rockland next

2016 JOURNAL GIRLS LACROSSE ALL STARS

She wasn’t talking about a game, but rather how the Admirals cleared the field of snow in preparation of the team’s first set of scrimmages on Sunday. Arlington will host several schools for a multi-scrimmage, and open its season on Wednesday against New Rochelle in Freedom Plains.

Notwithstanding the cleanup — and that the Admirals have been relegated to practicing in the gym because of the lingering snow — the preseason has gone well. The girls are confident this year will bring about good things.

“We’re looking forward to it,” Carlin said. “I think this year is going to be a very good year for us.”

The Admirals are coming off a 13-5 record a year ago and an appearance in the Section 1 Class A quarterfinals. Arlington rolled Clarkstown North in the opening round, 17-3, before being ousted from the postseason by top seed North Rockland.

But, with a clean slate and with a cast of returning standouts, this year’s goal is to remain competitive.

“We’re going to see if we can move up the ladder a little bit,” Admirals coach Dan Schmitt said. “We want to be competitive in our league, first and foremost. It’s interesting, it’s exciting. We’re hoping for a good season.”

Another goal, Schmitt added, is to obtain a high seed for the section tournament, perhaps gaining home field advantage for a game. The Admirals were the eight seed in last year’s tournament.

This year, Arlington will compete in Section 1’s Conference I League A, with Carmel, Mahopac and crosstown rival Wappingers. All three are among the 13 teams attending Sunday’s multi-scrimmage.

“We have quite a mix of teams,” Schmitt said. “Everyone’s excited to play this weekend, before the games start.”

When the games do start, Arlington will have its hands full. After New Rochelle, the Admirals’ schedule includes games against non-league opponents Fox Lane (April 4), Suffern (April 6) and Mamaroneck (April 29).

Playing teams from Westchester and Rockland Counties, Carlin said, will benefit the Admirals.

“When we play harder teams, we know where we stand,” she said.

Carlin is among the key returners, along with Danielle DiLorenzo. Carlin scored 42 goals, handed out 16 assists and dished 74 ground balls last year — which was a single-season team record. DiLorenzo scored 69 goals with 10 assists.

More of Arlington’s returning impactful players include Lauren Tarnoski, Rosie DeBellis, Emily Klausz and Bianca Assenza.

“The girls have been focused,” Schmitt said. “This year we’re bringing back six offensive players, and our strength lies in those returners.”

A.J. Martelli: amartelli@poughkeepsiejournal.com, 845-437-4836, Twitter: @AJM_PoJoSports