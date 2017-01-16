Arlington tennis star Maranda Sears to host youth clinic

The mid-Hudson Valley is far from being considered a tennis hotbed. That’s the reason Maranda Sears treks to Manhattan four times a week for training at the John McEnroe Tennis Academy. It is, in part, why the Arlington High School senior travels the country to compete in tournaments, including one in Las Vegas this weekend.

But it’s also the reason Sears wants to teach the sport to local children.

The former high school standout will be hosting a series of youth tennis clinics at Titusville Intermediate School in Poughkeepsie in the coming weeks, starting on Wednesday.

READ:Arlington’s Sears talks tennis, superpowers and avocados

READ:Maranda Sears advances to state tennis quarterfinals

READ:Sears leads Journal’s 2015 girls tennis all-stars

“It’s an idea I’ve had for a while,” said Sears, the Journal’s 2015 girls tennis Player of the Year. “I’ve always wanted to teach kids, even if it was on a local court in the summer. The idea just grew from there.”

The 18-year-old organized the tutorial with Taconic Sports and Racquet, a Hopewell Junction business that offers tennis lessons. She then received permission in December from Titusville principal Daniel Shornstein to host the clinic at her old middle school.

The first four sessions will be free, followed by eight more at a cost of $80 total. The classes will be held once a week, at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Sears said she will begin by working with the young pupils on basics, such as balance and hand-eye coordination.

“In the summer I work with 10-and-under kids at the McEnroe Academy so this shouldn’t be too different,” Sears said. “They’re young, so you don’t want to go too in-depth right away and bore them. But there’s a lot of games I play with the kids to try to make it fun as they learn the fundamental stuff.”

How receptive are those small kids? How good of a teacher are you? Do they like you?

“I think they like me,” she said with a chuckle. “The other coach says they ask about me when I’m not there. That’s a good sign.”

Sears began playing tennis at age 5, inspired by her older brother, Jarrett. She became a star for the Arlington team, reaching the state tournament as a junior in 2015. She committed to play at Duquesne University and gave up scholastic competition last fall to concentrate on training and national tournaments. She will head to Las Vegas for the USTA National Junior Tournament over the weekend, but will return in time to host the second tennis lesson on Jan. 25.

“Not many tennis players have come out of our area,” her father, Ron Sears, said. “She wants to give back and do a small part in trying to change that.”

Known for her powerful 116 mph serve, Maranda Sears said she has fine-tuned her game in the last year. She improved the “strategic and mental aspects,” she said, and has gotten more accurate with the forehand.

Sears will start college in the fall and she has career aspirations outside of coaching, but she insists she enjoys imparting knowledge of the sport.

“It’s something I’d want to do in the summers or when I’m free,” she said. “I love working with kids and showing them what I’ve learned.”

Stephen Haynes: shaynes@poughkeepsiejournal.com, 845-437-4826, Twitter: @StephenHaynes4