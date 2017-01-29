Arlington wins boys, girls Northern County track titles

NEW YORK – The thing about track, perhaps more than any other sport– is the closeness between athletes on competing teams.

Take, for instance, Brewster’s Florence Cuomo and Pawling’s Katelyn Huggard. They may wear different uniforms but they’re friends.

So when Cuomo was running the girls 3,000-meter race at the Northern County Championships Saturday and heard Huggard’s voice, she listened.

Huggard told her to hug then-leader Mikayla Anderson of Arlington before making a move to the front. Cuomo did as advised.

The result: The sophomore, who noted she was “a bit under the weather,” captured her first indoor county championship, pulling away on the last lap to win in 11:18.19 with Anderson more than three seconds back.

“(Hearing her, I thought,) “That’s a good idea,” Cuomo said.

Arlington won the girls team title with 158 points. John Jay-East Fishkill was second (100) and Brewster third (70).

The boy Bears finished second in the boys team competition with 109 points to Arlington’s 152.5. John Jay-East Fishkill was third (69.25).

Brewster’s Reggie Titre-Barnor won the boys long jump at 20-06.50. Teammate Kenny Arias was second (18-11).

Titre-Barnor also won the boys triple jump (43-01).

Erik Jacobsen, Siranaula, Riolo and Geo Zanetti ran 3:39.59 for second behind Arlington (3:34.75) in the boys 4×400.

Jacobsen was also second (4:40) in the boys 1,600, which Arlington’s Joseph Morrison won (4:36.30).

Lourdes’ Caroline Timm won the 1,000 (2:53.74) with Crowley second (3:07.35). Timm, one of Section 1’s elite runners, also took the girls 600 (1:39.84).

Arlington won the girls 4×400 relay (4:18.45) with Carmel (Camryn Shilling, Katie Turk, Jade Sessions and Kayla Sexton) second in 4:20.16.

In other results, Arlington’s Hannah Jackson won the girls shot (29-04 with Haldane’s Catherine Parr second (28-04); Ketcham’s John Gonzalez captured the obys shot (41-10) and Brewster finished second and third as Nike Leahy threw 40-07 and Jason Gonch 40-01.

Beacon’s Tiara Boone won the girls long jump (15-020 with Haldane’s Brittany third (14-03.50); Arlington’s Kaylen Mercado took the girls 55 hurdles (9.13) and Mahopac’s Katie Yurish was third (10.02); and Arlington’s Matthew Dillon took the boys 3,200 (10:01.17) with Brewster’s Dayshawn Siranaula third (10:10.72).

Nancy Haggery writes for the Journal News in Westchester County. Follow her on Twitter at @HaggertyNancy.