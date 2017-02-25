Arlington's Robin, John Jay's Earl advance in state wrestling tourney

Dennis Robin wasn’t as overwhelmed as he was a year ago.

The 99-pound wrestler from Arlington High School had competed at the New York State tournament last season, but exited early with a loss in the first round. He called the Times Union Center in Albany “scary” and admitted he was a little bit intimidated last year.

This year? Not so much.

More experience and confidence carried the freshman to two state tournament wins on Friday, as he reached the semifinal round.

John Jay’s Randy Earl (126) also reached the semifinals, while nine other area wrestlers took first-round losses. The semifinals and finals will be held Saturday, back at the Times Union Center.

Robin is going into the next round in an upbeat frame of mind.

“Hopefully I can win in the semifinals,” Robin said, “and wrestle my match.”

In the opening round, Robin defeated Christian Gannone of Eastport in four minutes by pinfall. He went on to defeat Aiden Rabideau of Clarence, 9-1, in the quarterfinal round.

“He looked really good. He wrestled a smart match right from the beginning and never stopped,” said Arlington coach Fred Perry, who is coaching in the final state tournament of his career. “I’m so proud of him, oh my goodness. He’s got a tough opponent (in the semifinals) but I’d put my money on him.”

Robin will face Brandon Nunez of John Bowne in the semifinals.

Earl defeated Jayden Cardenas of Grand Street Campus, 14-6, in the opening round. He advanced to the semifinals with an 8-1 win over Columbia’s John Devine in the quarterfinals, and will face Justin Vines of Wantagh in the semifinals.

Beacon’s Kyle Davis (195) won his opening round bout, but lost, 4-3, to Kendall Elfstrum of Monroe-Woodbury in the quarterfinals.

Earl’s teammate Tyler Albis (120) lost to Joseph Simmons of Farmingdale in the first round by pinfall. Robin’s teammates, Ulises Olmedo (120) and Jacquez Poole (285), both lost in the first round. Olmedo was beaten by Farmingdale’s Kevin Depalma, 7-2. Poole lost to William Bolia of Fairport by pinfall in 2:38.

Pawling’s Alex Santana (99) lost in the Division II opening round, as he was pinned by Jordan Titus of Center Moriches in 5:36. Fellow Tiger Jack Wrobel (138) lost 3-1 to Locust Valley’s Jack Ward.

Mat Malheiro (138) of Highland lost 7-3 to Colin Hogan of Peru in the opening round. Red Hook’s Jeff Kiluba (170) was beaten 6-1 by General Brown’s Trevor Snow. New Paltz’s Ben Cuppett (182) lost by injury default at 4:29 to Doug Simmons of Canastota in his first match.

