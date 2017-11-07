USA Today Sports

Armwood (Fla.) leaps into Super 25 Computer football rankings

Photo: Greg Oyster, 247Sports

Armwood (Fla.) leaps into Super 25 Computer football rankings

Super 25

Armwood (Fla.) leaps into Super 25 Computer football rankings

Armwood (Seffner, Fla.) jumped 17 spots to No. 19 in the latest Super 25 Computer football rankings.

MORE: See the full Super 25 Computer rankings | Expert rankings

Muskegon (Mich.), St. John’s (Washington D.C.), and De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) also moved into the top 25, coming in at Nos. 23-24-25.

Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) remained the No. 1 team, again followed by IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) and Ben Davis (Indianapolis). St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) moved up two spots to No. 4, while Bingham (South Jordan, Utah) fell a spot to No. 5.

Armwood was the biggest mover, followed by Cartersville (Ga.) who jumped eight spots to No. 15.

, , , Super 25

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home