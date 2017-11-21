Armwood, Pickerington Central rise into top 10 of Super 25 Computer football rankings

A couple newcomers jumped into the top 10 of the latest Super 25 Computer football rankings.

Armwood (Fla.) jumped eight spots to No. 8, while Pickerington Central (Ohio) rose 17 spots to No. 10.

Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) remains the top team. The Monarchs face No. 7 Mission Viejo (Calif.) Friday.

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) stays No. 2. The Ascenders’ season is complete. Bingham (South Jordan, Utah), St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.), and Ben Davis (Indianapolis) round out the top five.

Colerain (Cincinnati) is the biggest mover in the top 25, rising 20 spots to No. 15.