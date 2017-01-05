Give recruit Aubrey Solomon credit for apologizing after disparaging Michigan remark

Say this about Aubrey Solomon: He made a mistake, he owned every bit of it and he apologized.

The Army All-American defensive tackle issued a heartfelt apology titled, “I have some growing up to do,” after video surfaced of him making a disparaging and profane remark about Michigan on a social media video.

I have some growing up to do 💯 pic.twitter.com/ykDT9ModNY — Aubrey Solomon (@AubreySolomon91) January 5, 2017

A former Michigan commit, Solomon is down to Michigan, Georgia and Alabama. He has said he likely won’t make a decision until National Signing Day.

During Army Bowl week, the personable Solomon from Lee County (Leesburg, Ga.) has been answering questions — and having fun — about all three schools, including his revelation about Jim Harbaugh’s chocolate milk machine.

Sadly, some ardent Michigan followers are failing to recognize that Solomon is a teenager who made a mistake. His mentions on Twitter after the apology were brutal. Maybe he should get credit for standing up, ignoring the hate and moving forward. Isn’t that the type of maturity any fan would want from a player in his or her favorite program?

He told USA TODAY High School Sports after the apology, “In no way did I mean it, but it was said and cannot be undone. I just wanted to apologize for my actions, and by no means does what happened reflect my character.”

Solomon has been one of the top performers during practice and is a finalist for American Family Insurance Defensive Player of the Year and Anthony Munoz Lineman of the Year.

