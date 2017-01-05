Army All-American Bowl: Check out Jamire Calvin break DBs ankles in Army Bowl practice

Jamire Calvin is a four-star wide receiver prospect from Los Angeles Cathedral. He’s scheduled to announce his commitment at Saturday’s game, where he could choose Notre Dame, Nebraska, Washington State or even another program that currently seems like a wild card.

Until then, he’s turning heads with his performance on the practice field.

That’s Calvin on the second day of Army Bowl practice, completely losing some of the nation’s top defensive backs with vicious cuts in a passing drill. Truly, he was a nightmare matchup, as he himself was all too happy to declare on Twitter.

Whether he’ll be as successful Saturday in the Army Bowl itself remains to be seen. He’s certainly one heck of a talent who will be making one fan base pretty happy in a couple days.