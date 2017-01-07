Army All-American Bowl commitments: OT Chuck Filiaga to Michigan

Wide receiver Jamire Calvin became the first player to commit during the U.S. Army All-American Bowl when he selected Oregon State on Saturday in San Antonio in a emotional moment with his family.

Calvin, from Cathedral (Los Angeles), is ranked as the No. 36 wide receiver by the 247Sports Composite.

His finalists had been Alabama, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oregon State and Washington State with many analysts thinking he would be heading to Nebraska. He also received a New Year’s Day offer from Baylor.

“Originally my mind was set on another school, but in the past few days talking with everybody, talking with my dad and the other guys, I hard a heart change. Being able to play with my best friend is just a blessing.”

The Beavers also have a commitment from Jeffrey Manning, a Cathedral defensive back.

Yea it's gonna be scary for the opposition 🔶⚫️ https://t.co/Pp4C0s9e3C — Jeffrey Manning Jr (@OfficialJM2) January 7, 2017

Calvin had 86 catches for more than 1,300 yards with 17 touchdowns.

Eno Benjamin to Arizona State

Eno Benjamin, from Wylie East (Wylie, Texas), selected Arizona State during the broadcast.

Ranked as the No. 8 running back, he had a final five of Arizona State, Baylor, Texas, Utah and Michigan.

Benjamin visited Arizona State in October and said he made his decision in November, although he kept it quiet until Saturday.

A finalist for Army Player of the Year, he was an Iowa commit who was among the players who decommitted after defying Iowa’s policy by taking other official visits. He is ranked as the No. 8 running back.

“I will be committed to Arizona State University,” Benjamin said. “They really had what I was looking for in a program as far as academics. If I wasn’t playing football that wold be a school that I would love to attend.”

Benjamin, who has a 3.94 GPA, is planning to student business law. “That was a huge factor, knowing how many connections you can have coming out of that program.”

Benjamin could potentially redshirt, given Arizona State’s senior depth at the position.

Chuck Filiaga, OT, Aledo (Texas) — Second quarter

The 6-6, 335-pound Filiaga moved from California to Aledo (Texas) before his senior year of high school after living in American Samoa, but he isn’t heading west for college. Filiaga picked Michigan at the Army Bowl.

“It feels great,” he said after his commitment. “It takes a lot of pressure off me and I can’t wait to get up there.”

He chose Michigan over Oklahoma and Nebraska. He is listed as the No. 14 offensive tackle.

Big Blue got real.OL @_chuck_filiaga made his commitment to the University of Michigan. Take a selfie big fella 〽️ @amfam #GoBlue #ArmyBowl pic.twitter.com/oSZb9sGNOA — #ArmyBowl (@ArmyAllAmerican) January 7, 2017

Offensive tackle was a huge priority for Michigan in this class, and head coach Jim Harbaugh handled Filiaga’s recruitment in the last month.

“Coach Harbaugh has made me a huge priority,” Filiaga told 247Sports this week. “He’s wanted to know if I am a team guy and not a ‘fame and fortune’ type of player, and that fits me perfectly. I have stayed quiet during my recruitment because I’m not big into the attention and would prefer to help my team, focus on my goals and hone my craft as an offensive lineman.”

Here are the remaining players who are scheduled to announce during the Army Bowl telecast and when:

Bubba Bolden, S, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) — Third quarter

Will Bolden joins high school teammates Tate Martell, Haskell Garrett and Tyjon Lindsey at Ohio State? Or will he stay on the West Coast at USC? Bolden is a former USC commit. He is ranked as the No. 6 safety.

Jeffrey Okudah, CB, South Grand Prairie (Grand Prairie, Texas) — Third quarter

Ranked as the No. 7 player overall, he is said to be down to Ohio State, Oklahoma and Florida State. Ohio State has long been considered the favorite.

Darnay Holmes, CB, Calabassas (Calif.) — Fourth quarter

Ranked as the No. 12 player overall, he is expected to choose from among Nebraska, Ohio State, USC and UCLA. The Bruins are the favorite, but he visited Ohio State for the Michigan game and got an in-home visit from Ohio State coaches before the dead period began in mid-December. The Buckeyes’ late run could sway him. Holmes said this week that he had not finalized his decision and was planning to consult with his mother when she arrived in San Antonio on Thursday.

Foster Sarell, OT, Graham-Kapowsin (Graham, Wash.) — Fourth quarter

The No. 2 player overall in the Class of 2017, Sarrell has finalists of Nebraska, Notre Dame, Stanford, USC and Washington. He has taken official visits to all of them, except Stanford. He has visited Palo Alto numerous times unofficially. Stanford has landed another top 20 tackle in Walker Little from Bellaire (Episcopal, Texas). “It was really tough, it was a lot of deciding and meeting with my family, rethinking everything,” Sarell said. “I made my choice this week. It comes down to best fit, where you want to be and that’s where it came down for me.”