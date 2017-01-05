Army All-American Diary: Uncommitted CB Darnay Holmes on confidence and college choice

In the days leading up to the U.S. Army All-America Game, USA TODAY High School Sports will be checking in with a number of players for their accounts of the events and activities in San Antonio. This entry is from Darnay Holmes, an uncommitted cornerback from Calabasas (Calif.), which went 14-1 and reached the CIF state championship bowl game.

Holmes is ranked as the No. 2 cornerback in the nation and No. 12 player overall in the 247Sports Composite rankings. He will announce Saturday during NBC’s telecast of the Army Bowl from among Ohio State, Nebraska, USC and UCLA.

My high school senior season was a great and an enjoyable thing to do with a lot of fun times and great memories. But I’m over the high school stuff at this point and am looking at this as my first college game. I think a lot of the other guys – 9 out of 10 – are looking at it like that too. We’re all going to great college programs.

It’s been a great week competing with these guys. I’m trying to stay good with my technique and stay in my comfort zone. You always want to play at the top of your game. You have to have total confidence and try not to think too much.

I think my greatest skill is that I can take in whatever is given to me and then play the game with confidence.

Away from the field, it’s been great—a lot of jokes and laughing and spending time with new faces and bonding.

Nobody has been trying to persuade me. I’m not too worried about that. We’re friends and not forcing someone to go to a school they don’t want to. Everyone needs to make the best decision for them.

I’m feeling good about announcing Saturday. I’m waiting for my mom to come in to town to make the final decision.

My plan is to head back to California after this and then go to my college. I’m not packed yet. I can always go shopping when I get to whatever school I go to. I’ll be back home for graduation in the summer.

Wherever I go, I want to play on special teams, for sure, but it will be more defense and then a few plays on offense.

