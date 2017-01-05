Army All-American Bowl Diary: Tua Tagovailoa on honoring military, Alabama and journey ahead

In the days leading up to the U.S. Army All-America Game, USA TODAY High School Sports will be checking in with a number of players for their accounts of the events and activities in San Antonio. This entry is from Tua Tagovailoa, an Alabama commit from Hawaii who is ranked as the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the nation.

Being able to play as well as compete with best of the best has been an amazing opportunity. To be able to have fellowship with a lot of the coaches and to get to hear their stories and see things from a different perspective.

Spending time with the military members is an opportunity in itself. It’s something so little that we can do as far as throwing a ball or talking with them. They do so many things for us in serving this country to keep this the land of the free. What we can do doesn’t compare to what they do for us. That’s just something so little that I could have done.

Learning the offense hasn’t been hard. Our offensive coordinator has made it pretty easy for us. We go over the playbook every chance we can whether we’re at the hotel or eating. It’s really up to you as to whether you get the plays or not. For all three quarterbacks on the East, it’s been pretty simple.

As far as splitting time, I think we’re going by groups. I’m going with Cam Akers is my running back. Whenever Cam is up, I’m up. And there ain’t nobody complaining over here about that. There’s too many to name of the guys who’ve impressed me in practice. It’s kinda hard to single one person out.

I’m flying to Alabama from here. Some of my things are going straight to Tuscaloosa from Hawaii and some of my things I have with me. We’re pretty set, though. It’s great to have my family here with me. They just got in last night.

As far as the national title game, I haven’t really got to evaluate everything. I’m not sure. If I can be brutally honest, Clemson has a good offense and a good offense, Alabama has a really good dense and a really good defense. I really wouldn’t know.

With coach Kiffin leaving, that’s his decision and I don’t think I have a say in anybody’s decision. That’s what coach Kiffin decided to do. I just will keep him in my prayers and hope that his decision is the best for him. You just have to keep moving forward.