Army All-American Bowl: Who is winning the recruiting race?

Seven players will announce their college destinations at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. Many players will report to college next week or leave for campus directly from San Antonio.

So which school is leading the recruiting race among players who already have committed (and granted some of them might change their minds by the time National Signing Day arrives on Feb. 1)?

Ohio State lead with nine players, including Tate Martell, Tyjon Lindsey and Haskell Garrett at No. 1 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), followed by Georgia with seven and Oklahoma with six.

Ohio State (9): LB Baron Browning, OT Josh Myers, G Wyatt Davis, RB J.K. Dobbins, DT Haskell Garrett, WR Tyjon Lindsey, QB Tate Martell, CB Shaun Wade, DE Chase Young.

Georgia (7): OL D’Antne Demery, QB Jake Fromm, G Netori Johnson, WR Jeremiah Holloman, LB Nate McBride, S Richard LeCounte III, RB D’Andre Swift, OL Andrew Thomas.

Oklahoma (6): S Robert Barnes, LB Levi Draper, DE Addison Gumbs, C Creed Humphrey, LB Jacob Phillips, DE Isaiah Thomas.

Michigan (5): WR Tarik Black, DE Deron Irving-Bey, QB Dylan McCaffrey, WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, CB Ambry Thomas.

Alabama (5): LS Thomas Fletcher, RB Najee Harris, OT Kendall Randolph, K Brandon Ruiz, QB Tua Tagovailoa.

Washington (4): RB Salvon Ahmed, WR Ty Jones, LN Ariel Ngata, DT Marlon Tuipulotu