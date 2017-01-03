Army All-American Diary: Cam Akers on FSU commitment, dreaming of the Army Bowl

In the days leading up to the U.S. Army All-America Bowl, USA TODAY High School Sports will be checking in with a number of players for their accounts of the events and activities in San Antonio. This entry is from Cam Akers, a Clinton (Clinton, Miss.) running back who will be signing with Florida State on National Signing Day. He’s listed as the No. 2 running back in the 2016 class and the No. 4 player overall by 247Sports.com. Last season at Clinton, Patterson helped lead the Ascenders to an 11-1 record and the Missisippi Class 6A state title and was named to the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Offense First Team.

It’s real fun down here. Having a good time, competing against the top athletes and getting each other better. I’m looking forward to Saturday.

This has been a dream come true. I’ve been dreaming of coming to this game since I came for myself in the ninth grade. This is a blessing. I was in the ninth grade USA game and they took us to the game. Me seeing all the guys competing out there in that Army Bowl definitely motivated me to be a part of it. Richard LeCounte, Tarik Black, Jeffrey Okudah, they all played in that game, too, so there are a few of us who have made both teams.

I just want to prove myself and represent Mississippi well and my city well out there. I want to live up to all the hype.

Winning the state title is something I wanted to do since seventh or eighth grade. I put everything aside, recruiting and the like, for the team. It paid off because we won the championship.

Florida State was just the best situation for me. Coaching stability, the relationship with the coaches, winning national championships. Florida State has everything I want, and it was the coolest campus.

This is a great experience. I advise everyone to come and see it and if you’re a player, work to make it here. The best come out here. Any upcoming football player, come here and experience it. It’s one of a kind and a real blessing to experience it.

Click the gallery below to see who is playing in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl: