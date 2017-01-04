Army All-American Diary: Chase Young on the DMV to OSU pipeline, The Opening vs. Army Bowl competition

In the days leading up to the U.S. Army All-America Game, USA TODAY High School Sports will be checking in with a number of players for their accounts of the events and activities in San Antonio. This entry is from Chase Young, a DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.) defensive end who is committed to Ohio State.

He’s considered a five-star prospect, the No. 3 defensive end recruit in the country and the top prospect in the state of Maryland by 247 Sports. In his final season with the Stags, Young helped lead the team to a 12-0 record, WCAC title and a top-10 national ranking in the USA TODAY Super 25.

I got here just expecting to work hard and compete against the best in the nation. In the two practices I’ve had they’ve been real good. We’re good as a team. I’m just trying to get better and see where I’m really at on a national scale.

It’s not that different than say The Opening in terms of the competition. I got a chance to go against the best in the country there, too. I also have a great lineman on my team at DeMatha. I’m used to the competition, so I just want to keep it up.

Ohio State was all about the players, Sam Hubbard, those guys were real welcoming the first time I went up there for the whole weekend with Coach Johnson and Coach Meyer. I got home and felt that’s where I needed to be.

With Dwayne Haskins he’s really told me the inside about how it really is. It did kind of influence my recruitment a bit that he and others from Maryland are there because he could give me the real inside scoop. It just made me love Ohio State more.

I just want to have fun and make some plays and be destructive. I want to have three sacks at least (in the Army Bowl). That’s my goal. If I get the three sacks I know I’m starting the offseason right.

The people are a lot nicer down here than where I’m from. It’s a lot hotter, too.

