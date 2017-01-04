Army All-American Diary: Cole Kmet on Notre Dame's bounce-back ability, proving his blocking ability

In the days leading up to the U.S. Army All-America Game, USA TODAY High School Sports will be checking in with a number of players for their accounts of the events and activities in San Antonio. This entry is from Cole Kmet, a St. Viator (Arlington Heights, Ill.) tight end who is committed to Notre Dame.

Kmet is a four-star rated tight end prospect — No. 3 overall at the position — and one of the top-100 overall prospects in the nation, per 247 Sports. His final season with the Lions finished with a 6-5 record and a spot in the second round of the Illinois Class 6A state playoffs.

It’s been fun competing with all the top talent across the country. Seeing all the faces at practice and going up against the best of the best has been fun.

It’s a little different for me. I’m not used to playing against kids from Florida, Texas and the main football states, but I’ve been faring well this week and have just been letting my skills take over.

All the stuff we’ve been getting from Adidas is pretty cool. That’s probably what stands out the most. That and meeting all the players from different places going to a lot of top schools; it’s been fun to meet with these guys and build relationships with them.

I’ve been talking with some guys about Notre Dame. Certainly Oliver Martin and guys we can get. I’m not selling the coaches as much as the school and the students and the kids in our class. Everyone knows this was an off year for Notre Dame, but we know we can rebound.

I really just want to compete and have fun this week. I will try to get open when I’m on routes and stress my blocking ability. Some people think I’m not qualified for blocking, so I have to show them I can do that as well as anyone.

It’s really an honor just to be here. To be selected and represent the Army and all those who serve our country is an honor. And I’m honored to represent my school and the University of Notre Dame.

Click the gallery below to see who is playing in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl: