Army All-American Diary: Mike Harley on St. Thomas Aquinas' epic Gorman battle, enjoying the All-American experience

In the days leading up to the U.S. Army All-America Game, USA TODAY High School Sports will be checking in with a number of players for their accounts of the events and activities in San Antonio. This entry is from Mike Harley, a St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) wide receiver who is committed to West Virginia.

He’s considered a three-star wide receiver prospect and one of the top-50 overall prospects in the state of Florida, but he was also one of St. Thomas Aquinas’ most reliable offensive weapons in 2016. In his final season with the Raiders, Harley helped lead the team to a 13-2 record and a top-5 national ranking in the USA TODAY Super 25, as well as both a Florida Class 7A state title and a victory in the GEICO State Champions Bowl against Bingham (Utah).

It’s treating me right down here. I’m having fun so far. We flew down, it was great weather off the top. That’s a big plus. Now I’m starting to ball out and do my thing.

It’s always good to know other people around the country. We build a relationship for the next level. And the atmosphere down here is awesome. All we get is the beach in Florida, the Riverwalk down here has been a lot of fun to experience.

I’m trying to go in and make a statement, have fun and represent my high school, family and friends. I want to have a good time playing against the top-ranked players in the nation before moving on to the next level.

Coming in as a true freshman, I’m hoping to compete to fight my way in to start at West Virginia. They throw the ball a lot, 70 percent of the time, so that’s perfect for me and the receivers.

The Bishop Gorman game was a great game. At the end of the game, we jumped offside and that gave them the chance. We competed, but they won. I had fun and it was real competitive. It was a great experience. I’m going to get bigger and better experiences than that at the college level, but it was a great way to go out for my high school career.

I’m just out here to compete and be the best, and I’m out here having fun.

