Army All-American Omar Manning uses equipment for special message

Omar Manning is a four-star wide receiver from Lancaster (Texas) who is committed to TCU.

Manning is in San Antonio this week in preparation for Saturday’s Army All-American Bowl and used his equipment for a special message to salute his family and others who have helped support him along the way.

They ask me what I do and who I do it for. 🙏 #ArmyBowl pic.twitter.com/ZABiODdehG — #ArmyBowl (@ArmyAllAmerican) January 3, 2017

The Manning family was the recipient of Omar’s American Family Insurance Dream Champion award during the Selection Tour event when he was presented with his honorary jersey at his school.