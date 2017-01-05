Menu

Football

Army All-American Omar Manning uses equipment for special message

Omar Manning is a four-star wide receiver from Lancaster (Texas) who is committed to TCU.

Manning is in San Antonio this week in preparation for Saturday’s Army All-American Bowl and used his equipment for a special message to salute his family and others who have helped support him along the way.

MORE: Everything you need to know about U.S. Army All-American Bowl

The Manning family was the recipient of Omar’s American Family Insurance Dream Champion award during the Selection Tour event when he was presented with his honorary jersey at his school.

Omar Manning presented his Dream Champion award to Dream Champion Award to (left to right) Tammy Manning, Tracey Manning, Lucille Manning, Lakisha Potter, Tinnis Manning, Tiffany Manning.

