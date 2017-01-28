Army All-American receiver Jamire Calvin commits to Nebraska

The Southern California to Nebraska connection added another member Friday when U.S. Army All-American wide receiver Jamire Calvin committed to Huskers in a four-word tweet.

Calvin from Cathedral (Los Angeles) committed to Oregon State at the Army Bowl on Jan. 7 and then decommitted 10 days later. He then committed Friday, 10 days after his decommitment. Calvin acknowledged at the Army Bowl that he changed his mind midweek and decided on Oregon State. He initially was planning to commit to Nebraska and some reports indicated he had been a silent commit to the Huskers for months.

He told the Lincoln Journal Star that the last month was “stressful, confusing, difficult, but I’m just happy to be where I am now. …”Just a relief. Yeah, a relief. I’m going to rely on God no matter what my situation is. Just going from there, and make the best of my opportunity.”

As for why he chose Nebraska, he said, “The one answer that I’d say the most is it’s just where I felt most comfortable.”

He joins the Calabasas (Calif.) duo of receiver Keyshawn Johnson Jr. and quarterback Tristan Gebbia as Nebraska commits from Southern California. Both are already enrolled. Wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey is also from Southern California but played his high school football primarily at Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas).

Calvin has been timed at 4.49 in the 40 and posted 14 touchdowns and more than 1,300 receiving yards as a senior.