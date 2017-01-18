Army All-American receiver Jamire Calvin re-opens recruitment

Wide receiver Jamire Calvin, who committed to Oregon State at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl on Jan. 7, has re-opened his recruitment, he posted on Twitter on Tuesday night.

I've decided to re-open my recruitment. Have to make sure I am making the best decision for my future. No interviews at the moment please. — Jamire Calvin (@Jcalv6) January 18, 2017

Calvin, from Cathedral (Los Angeles), is ranked as the No. 36 wide receiver by the 247Sports Composite. Calvin had 86 catches for more than 1,300 yards with 17 touchdowns.

His finalists had been Alabama, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oregon State and Washington State with many analysts thinking he would be heading to Nebraska. He also received a New Year’s Day offer from Baylor.

“Originally my mind was set on another school, but in the past few days talking with everybody, talking with my dad and the other guys, I had a heart change,” he said in making the announcement at the Army Bowl. “Being able to play with my best friend is just a blessing.”

The Beavers also have a commitment from Jeffrey Manning, a Cathedral defensive back.

Interestingly, after four-star wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey from Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) committed to Nebraska on Saturday, Calvin congratulated him and Lindsey responded, “You’re next. #GOBIGRED.”