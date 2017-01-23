Army All-American receiver Michael Harley decommits from West Virginia

U.S. Army All-American wide receiver Michael Harley has decommited from West Virginia and re-opened his recruitment, he announced on Twitter on Sunday night.

He had been committed since June and has recommitted and affirmed his plans a number of times since.

Ranked as the No. 51 receiver prospect, Harley is from St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), which finished in the top 5 of the Super 25 rankings.

Harley, a speedy 5-9 pass-catcher, decommitted after taking his official visit to Morgantown over the weekend.

He has been linked to Miami and tweeted in late December after Miami beat West Virginia in the Russell Athletic Bowl that he was not planning to flip to the Hurricanes.

However, Miami now seems like a potential landing spot after his visit last weekend. He is scheduled to make an official visit to UCLA next weekend, although it is unclear if that visit will occur.