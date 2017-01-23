Army All-American safety Hamsah Nasirildeen flips from South Carolina to Florida State

Florida State has landed a commitment from four-star Army All-American safety Hamsah Nasirildeen.

Nasirildeen had been committed to South Carolina prior to flipping his commitment. In addition to the Gamecocks, Nasirildeen had offers from Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Tennessee, and USC among others.

I will do interviews on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/XsBhHPGxXU — 2k🔨 (@nasirildeen) January 23, 2017

He originally committed to South Carolina in August, but Florida State stuck on him despite his commitment. He officially visited FSU for the Clemson game in October.

His highest ranking is No. 63 by Rivals.

FSU running backs coach Jay Graham was the lead recruiter for Nasirildeen, and the two have had a great relationship since the beginning. Graham is from the same hometown, Concord (N.C.), as Nasirildeen, and is a hometown legend there.

With his commitment FSU moves into the Top 5 of the 247sports Composite team rankings ahead of Oklahoma, and could climb even higher by signing day Feb. 1.

The Seminoles now have 22 commitments for the 2017 class, but are still after a few more top-ranked players.