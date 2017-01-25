Army All-American safety K.J. Jarrell commits to Arizona State

Saguaro (Scottsdale, Ariz.) safety K.J. Jarrell, committed Wednesday to Arizona State.

Saguaro safety KJ Jarrell chooses ASU pic.twitter.com/YmBJHCB6FU — Richard Obert (@azc_obert) January 25, 2017

He chose the Sun Devils over USC and California.

Jarrell was named one of four defensive backs to make the All-Arizona team. He had 56 tackles, four interceptions and six pass breakups last season.

Jarrell, a four-star prospect who played in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, will become the eighth Saguaro senior to commit to a Division I school.

Saguaro coach Jason Mohns said he expects to have 15 players signing national letters of intent on Feb. 1. Saguaro will hold its Signing Day ceremony in the school’s auditorium.