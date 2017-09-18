Army All-American Selection Tour Presented by American Family Insurance starts Tuesday

The football jerseys and band jackets are ready as the Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance for the U.S. Army All-American Bowl begins Tuesday.

The tour visits the school of each player and each band member and provides those chosen to be honored in front of family, friends, coaches and the community in their hometown.

The Army All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 6 in San Antonio and will be televised by NBC (1 p.m. ET.). The 2017 game drew a record crowd of 40,568 to the Alamodome, and the broadcast is annually the most-watched high school sporting event of the year.

In the game’s 18-year history, a total of 351 U.S. Army All-American Bowl alumni have been selected in NFL Drafts with more to come.

Among the Army Bowl alumni who were selected to American Family Insurance ALL-USA Football Teams and went on to NFL careers are:

Brian Cushing. Named ALL-USA in 2004 at Bergen Catholic in New Jersey, the linebacker was drafted No. 15 overall in 2009 by the Houston Texans. Cushing, who has battled injuries in recent years, was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2009.

Derrick Henry. The record-setting running back was named ALL-USA in 2012 at Yulee High in Florida. He is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner after a remarkable season at Alabama last fall and is a rookie with the Tennessee Titans this year.

Matt Kalil. The big offensive lineman was named ALL-USA in 2007 at Servite in Anaheim, Calif. Drafted He was drafted No. 4 overall by Minnesota Vikings in 2012 and made the Pro Bowl as a rookie.

Michael Oher. Named ALL-USA in 2004 at Briarcrest Christian in Mississippi, Oher is well known because the movie “The Blind Side” is the story of his life. He was drafted No. 23 overall by the Baltimore Ravens in 2009 and was a member of the Super Bowl XLVII championship team. He is currently with the Carolina Panthers.

Jarvis Jones. Named ALL-USA in 2008 at Carver High in Columbus, Ga., he was drafted No. 17 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2013.

The tour opens Tuesday with three stops.