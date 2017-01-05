Army All-Americans were gifted custom Spurs jerseys and Harden kicks at Army Bowl

The swag is real.

Everyone knows that All-American athletes (and visiting prospects to major colleges, for that matter) tend to get plenty of free gear. It’s part of the deal. Apparently at the 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl, the freebies go beyond gear for the game and workouts leading up to it.

On Wednesday night, UCLA commit and five-star defensive end prospect Jaelen Phillips Tweeted a photo of what appears to be his hotel room bed in San Antonio. On the bed is a pair of brand new James Harden Adidas signature shoes and a customized San Antonio Spurs jersey.

Every player will be walking away from San Antonio with a Spurs jersey and Harden kicks, unless they leave them behind in their room. That certainly seems unlikely.

“We all got custom jerseys. And all of us went to the Spurs game Tuesday night,” Stanford commit tight end Colby Parkinson said. “Adidas has the best gear.”

Of course, given the wealth of other Adidas gifts bequeathed on every All-American already this week, they may each need a personal U-Haul just to get it all home. Oh, to be a young, talented football player. The world is their oyster, and this week it comes on a plate emblazoned with three stripes.