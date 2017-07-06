Army Bowl adds four more commitments to growing roster

Additional invitations for the U.S. Army All-American Bowl went out Wednesday with players tweeting about their invitations.

The game is scheduled for Jan. 6 in San Antonio (noon ET).

Four players announced their invitation and committed in the same tweet (rankings are from 247Sports; 247Sports is the selection partner for the Army Bowl):

Cam McGrone, No. 9 outside linebacker, Lawrence Central (Indianapolis)

Blessed and Thankful to receive an invitation to the US Army All-American Bowl and I'm 100% committed to play in January💪🏽 @ArmyAllAmerican pic.twitter.com/kX34oHGzHs — Cam McGrone 💪🏽❌ (@McGrone_Strong) July 6, 2017

Azeez Ojulari, No. 10 weak side defensive end, Marietta (Ga.)

Blessed to be invited and committed to the U.S Army All American Game! #3StripeLife pic.twitter.com/cP7t8QLzo6 — Azeez (@_Azeez_8) July 6, 2017

Kyler McMichael, No. 10 cornerback, Greater Atlanta Christian (Norcross, Ga.), Clemson commit

Blessed and excited to be invited to the US Army All-American game!!.I will be committing to play in it ✔️ @ErikRichardsUSA @RustyMansell pic.twitter.com/Q6PHzxsIpk — Kyler J. McMichael (@kylermc22) July 6, 2017

Brandon Kaho, No. 5 inside linebacker, Reno (Nev.), BYU commit

Thankful to be invited and committed to play in the U.S Army All American Bowl!!🙏 #KSQUAD pic.twitter.com/47rnNIIaxP — Brandon Kaho🌴 (@Brandonkah0) July 6, 2017

Three other players tweeted that they had received invitations, although did not indicate whether they intend to play in the game.

Al Blades Jr., No. 12 cornerback, St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale), Miami commit

Blessed beyond my imagination to say I have been invited to the U.S Army All-American Bowl #GodsPlan 🙏🏽@ErikRichardsUSA pic.twitter.com/MrK2WMAJpL — ⚜Al Blades⚜ (@AlBlades_Jr) July 6, 2017

Emil Ekiyor Jr., No. 7 guard, Cathedral (Indianapolis), Michigan commit

Blessed to receive an invite to play in the U.S. Army All American Bowl pic.twitter.com/uYWYLLcx5m — Emil Ekiyor Jr. (@bigE__18) July 6, 2017

Luke Ford, No. 4 tight end, Carterville (Ill.)