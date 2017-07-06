USA Today Sports

Army Bowl adds four more commitments to growing roster

U.S. Army All-American Bowl

Additional invitations for the U.S. Army All-American Bowl went out Wednesday with players tweeting about their invitations.

The game is scheduled for Jan. 6 in San Antonio (noon ET).

Four players announced their invitation and committed in the same tweet (rankings are from 247Sports; 247Sports is the selection partner for the Army Bowl):

Cam McGrone, No. 9 outside linebacker, Lawrence Central (Indianapolis)

Azeez Ojulari, No. 10 weak side defensive end, Marietta (Ga.)

Kyler McMichael, No. 10 cornerback, Greater Atlanta Christian (Norcross, Ga.), Clemson commit

Brandon Kaho, No. 5 inside linebacker, Reno (Nev.), BYU commit

Three other players tweeted that they had received invitations, although did not indicate whether they intend to play in the game.

Al Blades Jr., No. 12 cornerback, St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale), Miami commit

Emil Ekiyor Jr., No. 7 guard, Cathedral (Indianapolis), Michigan commit

Luke Ford, No. 4 tight end, Carterville (Ill.)

