Army Bowl adds four more commitments to growing roster

Additional invitations for the U.S. Army All-American Bowl went out Wednesday with players tweeting about their invitations.
The game is scheduled for Jan. 6 in San Antonio (noon ET).
Four players announced their invitation and committed in the same tweet (rankings are from 247Sports; 247Sports is the selection partner for the Army Bowl):
Cam McGrone, No. 9 outside linebacker, Lawrence Central (Indianapolis)
Azeez Ojulari, No. 10 weak side defensive end, Marietta (Ga.)
Kyler McMichael, No. 10 cornerback, Greater Atlanta Christian (Norcross, Ga.), Clemson commit
Brandon Kaho, No. 5 inside linebacker, Reno (Nev.), BYU commit
Three other players tweeted that they had received invitations, although did not indicate whether they intend to play in the game.
Al Blades Jr., No. 12 cornerback, St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale), Miami commit
Emil Ekiyor Jr., No. 7 guard, Cathedral (Indianapolis), Michigan commit
Luke Ford, No. 4 tight end, Carterville (Ill.)