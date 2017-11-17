Army Bowl selection Zamir White not ready for season to be over

Scotland County (Laurinburg, N.C.) running back Zamir White has checked off all the boxes this season, except one.

He’s named his future college choice and Friday, he put on the jersey for the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. All he needs now is a championship. He’s only lost five games in his high school career, but he’s never won a state title.

RELATED: American Family Insurance Selection Tour

“Really, we just need to play a hard physical game,” he said. “We need a ring.”

The Fighting Scots (9-1) play Seventy-First (Fayetteville) tonight in the second round of the 4A playoffs. White leads the team with 1,941 yards on 140 carries (13.9 yards per carry) and 31 touchdowns.

White, who committed two weeks ago to Georgia, is listed as the No. 1 running back in the 2018 class, according to 247Sports.com’s composite rankings. His choice of the Army game and Georgia spoke to one thing for him — tradition.

“I chose the Army game because of the history of great players in it,” he said. “I like to follow their footsteps. I chose Georgia because of (possible) playing time and its history of running backs. It’s just a great school.”

Earlier this week, he received a good omen when he watched his former middle school, Carver, win a state title in football.

“It felt weird being back,” White said. “It made me feel old.”

The U.S Army All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 6 at the Alamodome in San Antonio and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.