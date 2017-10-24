Arrest details released in Emmitt Williams' felony sexual battery case

Five-star recruit Emmitt Williams is being held without bail in Orange County jail on charges of felony sexual battery and false imprisonment, according to newly released court records.

According to an arrest affidavit, Williams is accused of forcing a woman to have sex with him in her apartment on Oct. 10.

EARLIER: Five-star forward Emmitt Williams facing felony sexual battery, false imprisonment charges

The alleged assault was reported to the Orlando Police Department on Oct. 11. The victim said she invited Williams into her apartment and told him she wanted to leave to pick up her friend. However, Williams didn’t allow her to leave and began touching her against her will, the affidavit states.

The woman said she did not want anything sexual to happen between them. She told police Williams had sex with her as she continuously tried push him away and said no.

During a police interview the next day, detectives discovered texts between Williams and the victim’s friend supporting the allegations. The friend had a text message conversation with Williams in front of the detective where Williams acknowledged having sex with the victim against her will, the report said.

Williams was booked at 12:40 a.m. Wednesday with no bail set on the sexual battery charge but set at $3,500 for the false imprisonment charge. No attorney is listed for him.

A GoFundMe page was started Thursday to raise money for Williams’ bail with a goal of $35,000 before it was later taken down.

