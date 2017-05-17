Arrest of Ala. football coach due to sexually charged text messages with student

Robert Brazile III has been arrested for School Employee Sexual Contact with a Student Under 19 -years of age. pic.twitter.com/yBv1gvebpm — Mobile Police (@MobileALPolice) April 28, 2017

Sexual assault charges have been filed against an Alabama football coach after police discovered a series of graphic text messages between him and a 17-year-old female student, according to court records obtained by AL.com.

Ben C. Rain (Mobile, Ala.) assistant coach Robert Brazile III was arrested April 28, per AL.com. The website also reported that Brazile had a brief hearing in front of Mobile District Judge Bob Sherling Monday morning.

Brazile’s attorney, William Huntley, told AL.com that he asked for additional time during the discovery process because there was new evidence he said he hadn’t reviewed. Huntley added that Brazile was put on paid administrative leave after his arrest.

While the sexual contact charge is listed as a misdemeanor, court documents obtained by AL.com showed evidence Mobile police presented to Judge Sherling to obtain a warrant to search his home for electronic devices.

An affidavit obtained by AL.com states that on April 27, a school resource officer was given Facebook Instant Messenger conversations between a 17-year-old female student and Brazile. The conversations took place April 5, 7 and 12.

The details of the Facebook messages and the contact between the student and coach can be read here.

According to the school’s website, Brazile has taught physical education and health at B.C. Rain for three years, is the junior varsity boys basketball coach and a defensive line coach on the football team.

Brazile is the son of former Houston Oilers linebacker Robert Brazile Jr.

During an interview with the 17-year-old student, Mobile police investigators asked the female student where Brazile wanted her to go during an April 12 conversation. The student said that he was referring to the field house where the football team’s equipment is stored. Per AL.com, the student told police that it was not uncommon for Brazile to ask her to come to the field house since she served as helper for the coaches during football season. She told police that several times she had been in the building alone with Brazile.

The female student told police that, during the 2016 football season, Brazile verbally asked her to have sex with him and cupped her buttocks with his hand. The female student also told police Brazile solicited nude photographs from her that same year.

The female student also told police that she also observed nude pictures of other females who appeared to be underage on Brazile’s cell phone. According top AL.com, she also gave investigators the names of two other underage females Brazile may have had a sexual relationship with.

After Mobile police investigators followed up with the principal at B.C. Rain about the allegations against Brazile, the principal told investigators that on December 6, 2016, Brazile was investigated for possibly having a sexual relationship with another 17-year-old female student.

Judge Sherling has set a preliminary hearing in the case for June 15.