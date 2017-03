Arturo Sealy’s putback with one second left completed a miraculous comeback as Walton (Bronx, N.Y.) beat top seed Brooklyn Law and Tech 58-57 for the New York PSAL Class A title.

The school won its first city championship since 1993.

Walton trailed 37-20 at halftime before storming back.

Walton (23-5) advances to the New York Federation Class A semifinals where it faces Monsignor Farrell next week in Glens Falls.