As Regionals loom, Reno, Damonte Ranch pick up wins

As the regular season ended Wednesday, high school wrestling teams are still finding plenty of things to work on.

Coaches Bumper Fleischman at Damonte Ranch and Jeff Tomac at Reno saw their squads pick up wins Wednesday. A short-handed Damonte team beat an even shorter-handed Galena, 54-30; and Reno downed McQueen, 42-33.

Carson defended its Sierra League title with a win over Douglas.

Fleishman had 22 wrestlers, but juggled injuries much of the season.

“We’ve got a lot to work on and there’s a lot of teams that are real tough and hard to beat,” Fleishman said. “You’ve got Carson and Spanish Springs, and they’re all great teams.”

Damonte finished with a record of 4-1, while Carson is 5-0 and Douglas is 3-2.

“We’ll be alright,” Fleishman said. “We’ll concentrate on us and see where it takes us.”

Drake McAdow is 22-5 at 182 pounds this season, although he got a bye Wednesday.

McAdow said that at this point in the season, it’s best to rest and prepare for Regionals.

“We’ve done a lot of wrestling, so right now we’re not trying to go to too many tournaments, we’re just trying to work hard in practice, work on what we need to work on and get in maximum shape, focus on our minds a lot” McAdow said.

He won the Chico tournament and was fourth at the Sierra Nevada Classic.

Sandoval is 8-6 after he battled some injuries and he got a late start to wrestling season after Damonte’s football team went to the state semifinals.

Sandoval thinks he’s in good shape now though, at the right time.

“I’m not nervous, just working hard and getting all the little things tweaked out and getting better,” Sandoval said.

He said the Mustangs could be strong as a team at Regionals.

“We’ve got kids, that if they do their job and get pins when they need to and get majors when they need to, then we can definitely make an impact,” he said. “But we’re going t have to do a lot because we’re obviously short-handed.”

On Wednesday, Damonte got wins from Ramone Alvarez over Ben Jaksick at 113 pounds (fall, 1:24); and from Christopher Perez over Duncane Browne at 145 pounds (fall, 5:39).

Galena got wins from Robert Siavo over Brendan DeShane at 285 pounds (fall :53); and from Alexander Monroe over Ryan Schwarzer at 120 pounds (fall, 1:07).

Wednesday was mainly a matter of clarifying seedings for next week’s Northern 4A Regional tournament.

First-round bouts begin at 3:15 p.m. Feb. 3 at Reno High. Championship bouts are set for at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 4.

One intriguing weight class could 138 pounds. Reno senior Payton Talbott picked up a win Wednesday over McQueen freshman Tyler Green by a 6-3 decision.

Talbott said Damonte’s Cameron Sandoval and Carson’s Nathan Mersino should be tough opponents. Mersino beat Talbott twice this season.

Despite those results, Talbott is confident heading into Regionals.

“Our coach has been doing a pretty good job making sure we’re peaking at the right time of the year,” Talbott said. “As long as we just keep our heads down, go one step at a time, I think we’ll be good.”

Tomac said the Huskies are still not wrestling their best.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do. We had a lot of sloppy stuff out there,” Tomac said. “I hope we can peak at the right time, because we’re not there right now.”

McQueen’s Kayleigh Ward picked up a tough decision over Connor Pearson at 145 pounds, 6-4.

Reno is 4-1 and McQueen is 3-2.

Hug and North Valleys tied at 30 on Wednesday night. Spanish Springs won its 60th straight league match, 65-10, over Reed,.

The state 4A tournament is Feb. 10-11 at Spanish Springs.